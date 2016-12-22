Police Searching For Missing Woman

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

POLICE are searching for a 37-year-old woman who has been reported missing for almost a week.

Linda Vibrun, of Wildcat Avenue, Freeport, was last seen on Sunday, December 18, at Pinta Avenue, South Bahamia.



She was wearing a black shirt and pants with brown slippers. She is about 5’7” tall of slim build with a dark brown complexion.

Anyone with information concerning Ms Vibrun’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 242-350-3107 through 12, 911, 919 or call the nearest police station.