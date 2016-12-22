Man Wearing Ankle Bracelet Shot Dead In Bedroom

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE found the lifeless body of a man wearing an ankle bracelet in Melvin Road, off Yellow Elder yesterday morning.

The man was found with gun shot wounds in his body, Chief Superintendent Clayton Fernander said at the scene.

The man appeared to be in his early thirties. He was found in a one bedroom, wooden structure home where police believe he lived alone.

“He was found here shortly after 9am this morning by neighbours in this area,” Chief Supt Fernander said. “The deceased is an adult male appearing to be in his early thirties. He was found here at this residence with gunshots to his body (in a) one bedroom, wooden structure house.

“We don’t know the motive of this latest shooting but we can say to you that shortly after midnight this morning officers responded to gunshots in this area and came up negative. Nothing was seen and nobody was in the area to say what happened. Only this morning neighbours would’ve checked this wooden house and found the deceased lying in bed with gunshots to the body. He is known to the police and was presently being monitored for a serious offence for which he was out on bail.”

This killing brought the country’s homicide rate for the year to 107, according to The Tribune’s records.

This year the country may still record its lowest murder total since 2010, when 94 people were killed.

One hundred and twenty-seven people were killed in 2011, 111 in 2012, 119 in 2013, 122 in 2014 and 146 in 2015.

Thursday’s killing came after two men, including one man wearing an ankle bracelet, were shot multiple times and killed in separate incidents on Sunday and Monday.

The victims in the earlier shootings were found off Tonique Darling Highway and Baillou Hill Road.

Police identified the men as Maurice Johnson, 22, and Berchinal Martin, 23, respectively.