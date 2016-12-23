Marines Injured As Defence Force Boat Hits Jetty

ROYAL Bahamas Defence Force officials in the capital confirmed on Friday that several marines were injured when the HMBS Durward Knowles was damaged after colliding with a jetty at Prince George Wharf on Thursday night.
According to reports, the vessel was in the process of docking when it began to experience a hydraulic system malfunction. As a result, the vessel collided with a jetty, injuring several marines.
Officials said the marines were transported to hospital via medical personnel as a precautionary measure, treated for “mostly minor” injuries and all discharged later that evening.
An investigation is underway to determine precise cause of the incident.
The HMBS Durward Knowles is one of the vessels commissioned as part of the government’s Sandy Bottom Project fleet upgrade. The project was announced in mid-2014 after the government tabled a resolution to borrow $232m to purchase nine new Defence Force vessels.
Comments
B_I_D___ 22 hours, 25 minutes ago
Bunch of novices...what an embarrassment. We truly are a banana republic.
avidreader 21 hours, 36 minutes ago
How ironic that Sir Durward Knowles was a harbour pilot for many years and has berthed many a large ship alongside those very same docks!
MonkeeDoo 21 hours, 18 minutes ago
Sir Durward should have declined them using his name. Hydraulic malfunction ? Likely a brain fart !
sheeprunner12 20 hours, 46 minutes ago
Expensive toys for the rookies to play with ............ at public expense
DillyTree 20 hours, 8 minutes ago
Why do we buy boats for the RBDF to keep wrecking? How many boats is this now they've managed to run aground or run into things? In the harbour no less. Total banana republic.
Injured marines is never good, but this could have been prevented. Even with a hydraulic failure, there is absolutely no reason why this could not have been prevented. Ships of this size (and cost) always have backup hydraulic systems, so what happened to the backup systems? Let's give them a few old haitian sloops to practice on before they get these brand new expensive ships to play with and keep destroying.
OMG 19 hours, 38 minutes ago
Probably lack of maintenance as usual.
The_Oracle 19 hours, 36 minutes ago
Hydraulic (Rum) malfunction. yeah, I could see that. Air in the captains straw.
Baha10 14 hours, 51 minutes ago
Poor basic seamanship, yet again!
Greentea 13 hours, 35 minutes ago
Didn't a defense force boat plow into a dinghy in the harbour and killed a young man a few months ago? Something tells me they are liable and owe that boy's family some wrongful death money. I don't remember the young man's name but his family should sue!
Socrates 2 hours, 56 minutes ago
another waste of money govt entity.. how can such a small country afford a Defence Force for heaven sake.. btw, it should be called what it really is, Bahamas Coast Guard...
BMW 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
Another teachable moment. Just like the idiot that ran into the bahamss air plane. People need to be held accountable for their action. No excuses!!!!@
