Marines Injured As Defence Force Boat Hits Jetty

ROYAL Bahamas Defence Force officials in the capital confirmed on Friday that several marines were injured when the HMBS Durward Knowles was damaged after colliding with a jetty at Prince George Wharf on Thursday night.

According to reports, the vessel was in the process of docking when it began to experience a hydraulic system malfunction. As a result, the vessel collided with a jetty, injuring several marines.

Officials said the marines were transported to hospital via medical personnel as a precautionary measure, treated for “mostly minor” injuries and all discharged later that evening.

An investigation is underway to determine precise cause of the incident.

The HMBS Durward Knowles is one of the vessels commissioned as part of the government’s Sandy Bottom Project fleet upgrade. The project was announced in mid-2014 after the government tabled a resolution to borrow $232m to purchase nine new Defence Force vessels.