Stop The Negative Spinning

EDITOR, The Tribune.

NOVEMBER’S unemployment statistics are out and they seem, once again, to have disappointed many in the media, who had hoped for a nice negative story to top off the year.

The folk at The Nassau Guardian were so relishing the idea of last month’s report showing an increase to 16 per cent or more that they let that figure slip in at least two of their editorials.

Now, instead of standing contrite and corrected in their utter misreading of the Bahamian economy, whole segments of the media are now busy putting a determined spin on the figures.

We are told (laughably) by both journalists and the people at the Department of Statistics (who are paid to report statistics, NOT to understand them) that last May’s reduction was down to the government’s silly carnival antics and that November’s were down to Hurricane Matthew.

For the record, there are well-understood structural reasons why unemployment levels are lower in April than in October.

These relate to the school calendar and to vestigial seasonality in the hotel industry. In its more lucid moments (or when it suits a particular narrative) the local media even admit this.

Because of these factors, any sensible analysis of unemployment trends must be based on a comparison of May to May and November to November. To do otherwise would be the equivalent of comparing temperatures every year in June against those in December and concluding that the earth has been cooling since time immemorial.

Yet, incredibly, that is exactly what our local media (and a large local ‘illiterati’ that permits itself to be uncritically informed by the former) have been doing, year after year.

The headline news that unemployment is down “1.1%” is therefore misleading. In reality, it is down 3.2 per cent, from the most relevant comparison, which was 14.8% in November, 2015.

For any November to offset the structural employment boost of the previous May (albeit mildly) is evidence not of mild, but rather of strong employment growth across the economy.

So for reasons that have little to do with domestic politics (and even less to do with Carnivals or hurricanes), unemployment is trending downward quite strongly.

Anyone who knows what to look for would not have been surprised at all by this week’s figures, any more than we will be surprised when (quite predictably, when you consider Baha Mar and accelerated developments in Bimini and Exuma) it is around 7 or 8 per cent next May.

Then (depending on who won the intervening election) the media will either find itself in congratulatory mode, or else be looking around for explanations for the “false” statistics.

ANDREW ALLEN

Nassau,

December 22, 2016.