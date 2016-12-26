Man Dies, Four Injured In Boxing Day Vehicle Shooting

A MAN has died after being shot in a vehicle in the early hours of Boxing Day, police have reported. Four others were injured in the incident.
According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean, shortly after 3am on Monday, three women and two men were travelling in a vehicle on Tonique Williams Darling Highway when the occupants of a white vehicle pulled up alongside and fired several shots at them before speeding off.
All five victims were hit and transported to hospital, where one of the adult males later succumbed to his injuries. The other four remains in stable condition.
Police are asking for the public's help in their investigations.
The killing is the 108th murder in the Bahamas in 2016 according to The Tribune's records.
Comments
goodbyebahamas 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
Two more days of this insanity and I'll be in Hawaii, thank you Lord Jesus. 108 murders for a population of 350,000 and crime is down in the eyes of the PLP. 4 murders in hawaii in five years is better than 108 in one year any day of the week in my eyes. May God be with you my Bahamian friends, I'll keep praying that God helps you defeat your oppressors the evil PLP.
