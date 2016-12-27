The Tribune's 'Toys For Tots' Party Brings Festive Cheer To 700 Children

SCREAMS of excitement, laughter and gratitude filled the air at Atlantis on Boxing Day as almost 700 less privileged children from inner city communities in New Providence enjoyed the traditional treat of the Tribune Media Group’s 25th Santa Claus Christmas Committee ‘Toys for Tots’ party.

Two main groups were brought by bus to the Paradise Island resort, one of 340 children from the Centreville and Bain and Grant’s Town area headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean from the Royal Bahamas Police Force Urban Renewal Division in conjunction with the Church of God of Prophecy East Street Youth Outreach Programme, and the other of around 300 led by Cynthia “Mother” Pratt, the former Deputy Prime Minister, from the St Cecilia area from where the initiative sprang 25 years ago.

Donations of new toys and funds came from corporate Bahamas and from the public, including over 300 toys from the students, young entrepreneurs and owners of Sweet Tooth, who sold cookies to fund the purchase, while more than 50 volunteers - including young children - helped out in the Crown Ballroom for over four hours, serving food and drinks, supervising the bouncey castle, dance floor and basketball hoops and helping the children choose their presents in Santa’s ‘toyland’.

Mrs Pratt said she was delighted to be back at Atlantis on Monday and thanked the Christmas Committee and Robert Carron, president of the Tribune Media Group, who for 25 years have been putting on the party for the children from the Coconut Grove area.

“I’ve been blessed since 1997 when I had a public life, and Robert came to my aid and every Christmas the Christmas Committee would treat our children with toys and give them a party,” she told The Tribune. “And as you can see today they are all excited, they are so grateful to be here because some of them would never have seen Atlantis. Some of them, as a matter of fact, might not have been out of the area.



“But today their dream has come true, that they can celebrate today. Thanks to the committee for all that they continue to do to bring a smile to the faces of many of our children who would ordinarily not have had it.” She was grateful that these “needy children” would have a toy that they could take home and enjoy themselves at Christmas time.

Burton Rodgers - who with Mr Carron, Adam Darville and Philip Sands was a founder member of the initiative 25 years ago - told of how the event had grown in monetary terms, with over $30,000 donated and spent this year, and in the number of volunteers giving their time. “We’ve never had so many volunteers,” said Mr Rodgers, who cancelled a family trip to New Orleans to be at Atlantis on Monday. “The Santa Claus Christmas Committee shows appreciation for the poor and less fortunate; the sense of joy that it gives you to see the expressions on the kids’ faces and the great pleasure it gives being able to see these kids - you don’t ever want to miss that.” He said that it was more important this year because of the damage caused by Hurricane Matthew in October and emphasised the campaign reached beyond New Providence throughout the Bahamas.

In addition to the event in Nassau, the Santa Claus Christmas Committee sent 500 toys to Grand Bahama for a similar party to be held there soon and some to Andros and Long Island. The Committee also provided food for 300 elderly residents and sick children who were unable to get out of their homes while 100 Jamz is continuing the Christmas campaign, partnering with Generali in the “I missed Santa” radio promotion.

