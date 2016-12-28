Govt On ‘Course Of Correction’ After Downgrade Announcement

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

THE government is charting a course of correction and fiscal responsibility, Prime Minister Christie insisted earlier this week as he cautioned those who may be alarmed over the recent decision by international credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) to downgrade the country’s credit rating to “junk” status.

In an interview with The Tribune during the Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade, Mr Christie called for calm amidst the concern that has arisen in the wake of S&P’s announcement.

He said his administration “sits comfortable” with the move as it sees it as a “simple misunderstanding with timing”, contending that S&P sees positive economic growth on the horizon for The Bahamas, but not until 2018.

Mr Christie said: “Our detractors will push the doom and gloom message, but when we look closer at this, it comes down to a difference in timing.

“Standard and Poor has, in the recent past, indicated that the Bahamas is moving from a negative to a stable outlook. So I am satisfied with that. The disagreement that exists between Standard and Poor and the government has to do with timing.

“Standard and Poor believes that there will be a positive outcome but they think so in 2018 as opposed to 2017. The government has been incentivised by Standard and Poor to demonstrate to Standard and Poor that their uncertainty about timing and Baha Mar is just that, their uncertainty.

“We are not uncertain, we are confident that Baha Mar will hire 1,500 people in the month of January, going to 3,500 or there abouts in the month of August, opening the hotels by April, being able to have more Bahamians employed and therefore impacting the economy positively.

“We believe that all of that is going to happen, we are working to make that happen,” he said.

According to Mr Christie, proposed investment opportunities in several Family Islands are on the horizon.

Moreover, concern for Grand Bahama has been tempered by recent meetings in Hong Kong between the Christie administration and investment group Hutchinson Whampoa.

Mr Christie indicated that the investment group will play a leading role in the revitalisation of Grand Bahama’s economy; ensuring that major employment bases such as Grand Lucayan Beach Resort, Memories Resort and the Freeport Container Port will all reopen in the coming months.

“That is where the talk of timing comes from. We were put off course by an act of God,” he said, referring to the devastation left behind by Hurricane Matthew in October and Hurricane Joaquin in October 2015.

“We had two years, two major storms, but we are working our way through this together,” said Mr Christie.

“The Bahamas is on a course of correction and fiscal responsibility, myself and the PLP are the best hands; the most safest and prepared hands to chart such a course.

“We are concerned with Grand Bahama, it is our second economy, with Lucayan Beach closed, Memories closed, the (Freeport) Container Port closed; but we have been working. But we have had a delegation go to Hong Kong to meet with Hutchinson Whampoa and we have had meetings and we are working towards putting in place the process towards having those places open and the economy in Grand Bahama restored.

“With that said, we have in the meantime been employing people in the construction, repair and restoration of people’s homes.

“Again, by and large, we want to ensure that with the unemployment numbers having dropped, when we came to office it was 160,000 people employed, there are 192,000 people employed and so we feel confident of the fact that we have been on the move and doing the right thing.

“That is going to be the thing at the end of the day, us being able to cause for the Bahamian people to know that their security and the safety of their economy is in the right hands and we are taking the right steps to bring about normalcy and full restoration.”

Global credit rating agency S&P has justified the downgrade to BB+ (speculative or “junk” grade) from BBB- (investment grade) on the basis that it is now projecting the Bahamian economy will only grow by 0.3 per cent this year, down from its 1.2 per cent estimate in April.

Echoing the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) recent warnings, S&P said government spending was still outpacing revenue despite the introduction of value added tax (VAT), with Hurricane Matthew restoration costs set to inflict “further pressure” on expenditure in 2017.

Lower gross domestic product (GDP)/economic growth would also negatively impact the government’s tax revenues and fiscal consolidation plans, the agency said.