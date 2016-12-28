A Magical Night For One Family

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

MAGIC was certainly on the side of the One Family Junkanoo group during the 2016 Boxing Day Parade, with the group capturing its first parade victory since 2014 under theme, “Disney - Let the Magic Begin”.

The group finished Monday’s parade with an overall score of 80.85 points, beating out second place finishers, the Shell Saxon Superstars by .82 points.

Roots finished third with 78.10 points, category A newcomers Genesis Warhawks took fourth with 76.82 points, and the Valley Boys, winners of the last three major Junkanoo parades, closed out the category with 74.95.

Chairman of One Family Christina Fernander said Monday’s victory was special for the group as it marked the first win since she was named chairman this past spring.

Her ascension to the group’s top post is historic, as she became the first woman to ever lead a major Junkanoo group.

She told the reporters Monday evening: “It was said that with a female we could not do it, but we showed them this morning that it could be done. Not only are we led by a female, but this theme this morning was chosen by another female, Latoya Rolle.

“That is why it is all about teamwork,” she added.

One Family fielded two costumes in the top 10 of the “Free Dancers” category, three in the top 10 of the “Off the Shoulder” category and three in the top 10 of the “Step Down” category.

Additionally, One Family captured top two finishes in all other remaining categories except music, placing third behind the Genesis Warhawks and the Roots.

Standing in support of One Family and Ms Fernander was immediate past chairman, Darren Bastian, who told reporters that the group had endured several hardships over the last three years, often times losing parades they felt they should have won.

He insisted that Monday’s victory came as a result of hard work and dedication.

“All I can say is God is good. We have worked for years to secure a victory. There have been years when we knew we should have won and we didn’t get it. I have to give a shout out and congratulate the team - the work was yeoman’s task. Thank you Bahamas, thank you One Family.”

On Bay Street early Monday morning, One Family brought to life dozens of Disney characters, merging many of them with iconic Disney songs and images.

The highlight of the group’s performance was the ability of its choreographed dancers to re-enact several key scenes from the Disney Toy Story franchise, all while dressed as the franchise’s two lead characters, Buzz Lightyear and Woody the Cowboy.

Those in attendance stood to their feet and sang along to the group’s melodious tunes.

The Prodigal Sons, who were supposed to be the third group out on Monday, never made it to the parade route.

The group was disqualified from both parades last season because it did not have enough participants to conform to A Group standards.

The group’s intended theme for Boxing Day was “Flights of the Lepidoptera - The Incredible Spirit of Bahamian People”.

In category B, the Colours Junkanoo group returned to the top spot in the category.

With the move of Genesis to category A, Colours secured top finishes in every individual category except the best banner.

Full Results (unofficial)- Category A

OVERALL RESULTS

1) One Family - 80.85

2) Saxons - 80.03

3) Roots - 78.10

4) Genesis - 76.82

5) Valley Boys - 74.95

BEST MUSIC CATEGORY

1) Roots - 89.38 points

2) Genesis - 88.50

3) One Family - 87.56

4) Saxons - 82.44

5) Valley Boys - 78.88

CHOREOGRAPH DANCE CATEGORY

1) Saxons - 78.18 points

2) One Family - 77.96

3) Genesis - 75.62

4) Roots - 73.54

5) Valley Boys - 67.86

LEAD COSTUME CATEGORY

1) One Family - Costume #A45 - “Adventures”

2) Roots - Costume #A24 - “The Queen”

3) Roots - Costume #A22 - “The Bridge”

4) Genesis - Costume #A62 - “Blast From the Past”

5) Saxons - Costume #A151 - “The Lionfish”

BANNER CATEGORY

1) Roots - 79.13 points

2) One Family - 76.75

3) Saxons - 76

4) Valley Boys - 75.63

5) Genesis - 73.13

SHIRLEY STREET CATEGORY

1) One Family - 87.33 points

2) Roots - 87.17

3) Saxons - 84.75

4) Genesis - 81.92

5) Valley Boys - 77.42

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

1) One Family - 86.78

2) Saxons - 85

3) Roots - 82.89

4) Genesis - 82.22

5) Valley Boys - 76.89 points

STEP DOWN CATEGORY

1) Roots - Costume #257

2) Roots - Costume #258

3) Saxons - Costume #552

4) Genesis - Costume #656

5) Valley Boys - Costume#155

6) Genesis - Costume #657

7) Saxons - Costume #551

8) One Family - Costume #459

9) One Family - Costume #458

10) One Family - Costume #453

OFF THE SHOULDER CATEGORY

1) Roots - Costume #205

2) One Family - Costume #447

3) Saxons - Costume #511

4) Saxons - Costume #515

5) Saxons - Costume#516

6) One Family - Costume #444

7) Valley Boys - Costume #104

8) One Family - Costume #446

9) Genesis - Costume #606

10) Roots - Costume #212

FREE DANCERS CATEGORY

1) One Family - Costume #496

2) Saxons - Costume #594

3) Genesis - Costume #674

4) Valley Boys - Costume #172

5) Roots - Costume #280

6) Genesis - Costume #677

7) Roots - Costume #269

8) Roots - Costume #266

9) One Family - Costume #497

10) Roots - Costume #278