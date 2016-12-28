Nib Benefits

EDITOR, The Tribune.

According to Minister of Labour and National Insurance Shane Gibson, “the clock is ticking” for the Government to decide to either increase the amount of NIB contributions or decrease the benefits.

As one who is approaching retirement age and having contributed religiously to NIB for almost fifty years, am I now to see my long awaited and hard earned pension reduced to junk status?

The thought of being made to pay more or receive less because our pension funds have over the years been pissed away because of NIB’s long history of questionable and dubious “investments”, such as Bank of Bahamas, makes me sick.

IAN MABON

Nassau,

December 21, 2016.