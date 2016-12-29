EDITOR, The Tribune.

WHAT a shame that only one person/business benefited from the ramshackle Christmas decorations instead of us using this time for the sharing of good will, which would actually embody the spirit of Christmas.

May I suggest that next year all primary school art departments are asked to submit a plan/proposal for decorating our town, and one can be announced as the winner of the contract by a panel of art experts.

Not only would this encourage young children to be a proud part of our society, it would build a sense of community and spread the wealth to areas that actually deserve our tax dollars.

We could then celebrate our artful youth with the tourists instead of them laughing at our third world incompetence.

S APPLETON

Nassau,

December 20, 2016.