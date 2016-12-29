Haiti Postpones Release Of Official Election Results

HAITI has delayed publication of the final, certified results of its disputed presidential election until the new year.

Electoral authorities in Port-au-Prince said on Wednesday night that they will release the results on January 3. A preliminary tally gave a big victory to Jovenel Moise, the candidate backed by Haiti's previous president. He topped his closest challenger by more than 385,000 votes in the November 20 election re-run.

Only 21 per cent of Haiti's voters participated in the election, which was called after an October 2015 election was annulled when a special commission reported finding what appeared to be significant fraud and misconduct. Moise also finished first in that vote count.

Officials said the results of legislative races will be published starting on Thursday.

Associated Press