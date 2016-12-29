Hoping For Change In The Plp

EDITOR, The Tribune.

WITH the collapse of the opposition it seems clear now that Perry Christie will have a third term as prime minister. His government has been poor at the job, but at least the PLP is a coherent party.

The FNM/DNA/Tribe of Loretta is a daily train wreck. I want Mr Christie gone but cannot see the splintered opposition winning.

If the PLP is returned the hope for change will be in ousting Mr Christie after the election.

Alfred Sears seems to be the only man or woman of courage on that side. When the time comes, assuming Sears wins his seat, those in our country who want change should lend him their support. He is an accomplished man; a man of intelligence; a moderate who would be a good representative on the world’s stage for our country.

Mr Sears is challenging the PLP leader at next month’s convention. That effort is more symbolic, however.

The true effort at change will come after election day.

It is sad that the FNM is such a lousy party. This was an election it was supposed to win with ease. But they just can’t get their act together – no unity, no vision.

MARTHA S GREENE

Nassau,

December 21, 2016.