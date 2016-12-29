Supervalue Chief: Xmas Rush ‘Worse Than For Matthew’

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

SuperValue’s owner yesterday described Christmas sales as “‘satisfactory”, telling this newspaper that the consumer rush was “worse than Hurricane Matthew”.

“It was worse than Hurricane Matthew. We were very busy,” said Rupert Roberts. “Like hurricanes, when people decided to shop all at one time it creates a problem to handle.

“There was a lot of preparation, and I guess we held our own. We got the results. So far, the Christmas period from Sunday to Sunday appears to have been good.

Mr Roberts, acknowledged, though, that he has yet to do an actual year-over-year comparison of the sales performance for his SuperValue and Quality Supermarkets stores.

“Christmas is a lot of stress like hurricanes,” he added. “You have so much preparation, and so much to do during and so much to do after that. The staff have to put in overtime and double time and so on to cope, or to keep the level of customer service there,” Mr Roberts told Tribune Business.

Back in October, Mr Roberts estimated that Hurricane Matthew had resulted in an 80 per cent spike in business.

He said yesterday of Christmas: “All things considered, I’d say that things have been satisfactory. I’m sort of pleased with the sales we saw this period, and I’m talking about all across the board. Some [stores] performed better than others. The inner city stores performed, and the larger stores performed.”