Ginger Moxey Aims To Run For Plp

FREEPORT businesswoman Ginger Moxey is seeking the nomination as the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) candidate for Central Grand Bahama.

Ms Moxey and her team of supporters spearheaded a voter registration drive this week at the Parliamentary Registration Office in Freeport and reminded eligible voters not yet registered of their civic duty and the importance of being registered in preparation for next year’s election.





Ms Moxey is the president and CEO of Immerse Bahamas Company Ltd. Prior to going into business, she was vice president of the Grand Bahama Port Authority.

According to a public relations spokesman for Ms Moxey, scores of people queued early on Wednesday morning at The Parliamentary Registration Office in the National Insurance Building Complex eager to register for the 2017 general elections. The spokesman confirmed that Ms Moxey has presented herself as a candidate and has applied to be the PLP candidate for Central Grand Bahama.

“The idea for the voter registration drive was a result of the overwhelming positive feedback she received after persons learned about her application for candidacy,” said the spokesman.

Ms Moxey said: “I recognised the desperate need for a voter registration drive based on the positive comments I received from numerous persons when they learned I had made application to be the PLP candidate for Central Grand Bahama,” she said. “I decided to use that feedback as an opportunity to encourage persons to come out and register to vote. My campaign is a campaign of inclusion. It’s the people’s campaign and it’s for the people of Grand Bahama.”

‘Team Ginger’ supporters turned out in strong numbers at Wednesday’s Voter Registration Drive attired in “Vote 2017 Ginger Moxey for Central Grand Bahama” t-shirts.