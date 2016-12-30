Us Regulator Threatens Top Bimini Developer With $219k Sanction

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

Bimini’s largest employer last night expressed “disappointment” that US regulators are threatening to fine it $219,000 for conducting unauthorised air carrier operations.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is threatening to sanction Resorts World Bimini and an affiliate company over nine “for-hire” flights that brought casino players and other guests to its property in summer 2015.

The flights, which were all between Miami and Bimini, did not possess the necessary FAA permits and approvals to carry “for-hire” passengers, the US regulator said in a statement.

Resorts World Bimini and Resorts World Aviation had also not been authorised to operate an air carrier, the FAA alleged, while the pilots involved lacked the necessary training and certifications.

“The US Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $218,700 civil penalty against Resorts World Aviation and Resorts World Bimini for allegedly flying passengers without an FAA air carrier certificate, or with pilots who had not been trained and checked for commercial operations,” the FAA’s statement said.

“The FAA alleges that Resorts World Aviation provided Resorts World Bimini casino players and other guests with nine for-hire flights between July 10 and July 19, 2015. The flights were between the Miami area and Bimini in the Bahamas

“Additionally, the pilots flying the planes had not undergone required training and proficiency checks to conduct the operations involved. The FAA alleges that the companies advertised to perform the operations despite not having FAA authorisation for the operations.

“The companies have asked to meet with the FAA to discuss the case.”

Resorts World Bimini, in response to Tribune Business inquiries, confirmed that it was seeking talks with the FAA over the allegations and proposed fine.

“We’re disappointed that the FAA deemed it necessary to propose civil penalties for these limited flights from back in July 2015,” the Bahamas-based developer said.

“As the FAA stated, we look forward to meeting with them to resolve this matter shortly.”

Resorts World, a subsidiary of the Malaysian conglomerate, Genting, has effectively taken over the former Bimini Bay development from original developer, the Miami-based Capo Group.

After overcoming legal challenges from environmental activists, and changes to its guest transportation plans via sea, the developer has already expanded the project via a Hilton-branded hotel, which employs several hundred persons.