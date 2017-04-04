Baha Mar Gets Govt Approvals For Gaming License

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
aturnquest@tribunemedia.net
BAHA Mar has received government approvals for its gaming license, clearing the path for its casino operations ahead of its soft launch in three weeks, Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe confirmed on Tuesday.
Mr Wilchcombe said the approvals for a gaming license and associated certificates of suitability were granted after a comprehensive probity investigation, and on the recommendation of the Gaming Board.
He noted that there were no written comments or objections from the public within the designated 21-day period after the application was advertised, in compliance with requirements of the Gaming Act 2014.
The gaming application was submitted by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE) subsidiary Sky Warrior Bahamas Limited, trading as Baha Mar.
In a statement, Mr Wilchcombe said: “As required by the (Gaming) Act, a comprehensive probity investigation was conducted into the application. Through this investigation, which was based on all the eligibility criteria for licensing contained in the Act, the applicant and all persons, whether natural or juristic, holding a direct or indirect financial interest of 5 per cent or more in it were thoroughly examined against these criteria.
"Under Section 20(2) of the Act, the Gaming Board for the Bahamas held a hearing in respect of the application, including having hosted a gathering, which was accessible to the public, at which the Applicant presented the key features of the project to which its application for a gaming license pertained, and responded to questions posed to it by the public."
Comments
DDK 5 hours, 5 minutes ago
Amazing how quickly they can do things when they want to, simply amazing! So is the pink/peach elephant to "open" the day before the General Election?
John 4 hours, 40 minutes ago
Bah Mar is scheduled to open 'softly' on April 21. Elections will be around the second week in May. Strangely while reading the article above when I came to the paragraph that says, "The gaming application was submitted by Chao Ti Fook..", I thought Ikaliki had hacked the Tribune.
Cobalt 4 hours, 19 minutes ago
Lol Lol
John 4 hours, 15 minutes ago
Can you guess who the PLP dug outta da closet and blew artificial air into his lungs to help starve off the attacks of Social Media and Omar Archer. Yes last name is Banister. A new web site has been created to duplicate Bahamas News Ma Bey, and showing up on Facebook accounts.,again and to launch attacks at Archer, who the site claims will be released at his next court appearance. Archer must have been throwing some heavy blows for the government to resort to their own slime page again
John 4 hours, 13 minutes ago
Page called Bahama Juice, he juice you aye?
CommonSense 3 hours, 53 minutes ago
Cindy Patrice say that's the page to be on.
banker 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
How can a non-owner hold a licence and operate a casino? This is a circus!
Alex_Charles 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
They got a gaming license in days, we wait 4 - 9 months for a business license? GTFOH
SP 9 minutes ago
.............................................. Surprise, Surprise, Surprise .............................................
Lol! The PLP bullshit continues unabated!
