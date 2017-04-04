Bahamian Musical Chairs

EDITOR, The Tribune

PLEASE allow me a space in your valued chronicle to dually vent and share as the General Elections loom.

Arguably, the most momentous governance in recent Bahamian history was that of the then Free National Movement (FNM) “Government in the Sunshine” administration in 1992. It was then that a young, zealous Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham took the reins of a scarred international headline-making “Nation for Sale” Bahamas and led our island nation into the modern era of technology, communication and political transparency.

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) “Pingdom” had been toppled, winning only 16 seats to the Free National Movement’s 33. The shocking landslide was refreshing for those who craved free speech and opposed PLP hallmark partisan political influence and nepotism.

From his cottage in Andros, Prime Minister Pindling conceded the contentious elections, ushering a new era in Bahamian politics. Nature even seemed to bless the news of concession with a light, brisk and breezy spat of rain.

In the months to follow, the airwaves were opened and parliamentary proceedings became the people’s business in real-time.

Prior to and post that momentous five-year progressive national jolt, the Bahamas has (for the most part and to my estimation) experienced substandard leadership stained with corrupt cronyism. Musical chairs has since become the norm: red - FNM today, gold - PLP tomorrow!

In the musical chairs game, many dysfunctional Bahamian societal staples have remained constant: antiquated health care provision, a bloated and terribly inefficient civil service, an education system that produces more failed students than successful ones, a shrinking middle class and polarising poorer classes against the wealthiest.

Moreover, a compromised infrastructure including roads, government offices, dwindling neighbourhoods and landmarks of national significance are among other derelict dynamics.

For each of these presiding ministries, high office keepers, Prime Ministers and accompanying cabinets - all have taken turns keeping these same two “seats” in the musical chairs game warm.

Bahamians have been stuck with the same two players and have “perfected” the non-starter cycles five years at a time. Once in office, the Prime Minister makes all appointments unchallenged - more power than even the United States President. This Parliamentary system invites corruption because of the Prime Minister’s autonomy therein.

To catapult to the highest functional office in the land, all a Bahamian Prime Minister must do is to co-ordinate the biggest party, supervise the catchiest slogan/song and draw the biggest crowds to his rallies. Of course, he is required also to appease the adoring tribal in attendance as he keeps in sync with perfectly choreographed jingles from the rally disc jockey (per every three sentences) to which the slavish crowd crescendos in a roar.

When all is done, riled up supporters leave the grounds and compare numbers to the opposing party rallies the following day. What serial rallygoers readily agree on is that “it was good” - seemingly nothing of policy and the way forward matters.



Let us call this all negative spin from a disgruntled and miserable voter tired of the same old - one who has voter apathy, and who is intent on throwing all under the bus to validate his own funk. Now, ask yourself what of the aforementioned is untrue, and how have the voting masses (perhaps you) empowered this game of Bahamian musical chairs that ends up producing more of the same?



• How many constituency members fraternise with the people who take to the streets during campaigning on their behalf outside election season?

• Skill set considered, does being issued a blue government licence plate and a chauffeur make a candidate-turned-Member of Parliament the authority on his/her Ministry?

• When is there ever a respectful and/or informative forum in which the voting public can compare policy positions of candidates?

• Is it enough for you that perhaps the Prime Minister appoints ministers based on his own selfish motivation and political expediency?

• What matters most to Bahamian voters - a charismatic candidate or a skilled and moral one?

• Does it not disturb you that, for every election cycle, there are earmarked positions for some who have played musical chairs for up to 25 plus years in Parliament? Am I to understand that only they are capable of governance?

• Is there more movement and engagement at the “changing guard station” than there is at the “people level” to which they are commissioned to protect?

• Are you satisfied with the way successive governments seem only to remember you when in fact they need your vote?

• What of paving four and a half-year-old derelict roads, pushing back bush, sprucing up constituency offices weeks before and after election only to shut down for another four and a half?

• When I have applied for jobs in the past, I have had to argue my credentials. Are you happy with the effortless way that your representatives just slide in on a ticket without doing the same?

• Babysitter and maid not working out? Do you fire both to save the house or just one?

• Are you happy with the same 15 Bahamian families sharing all the wealth and monopolising the income potential for the ordinary citizen?

• Is your vote just worth a few Blue Marlins and a tee shirt, cable or light bill (paid in full) perhaps?

Just some thoughts. Change the outcome to change the hamster wheel that we call our governance - truly we are going around in circles. I’m dizzy … are you?

If enough” spoiled” ballots make the records, perhaps we can elect to change the political model that keeps us watching the band of thieves’ game of millionaires and power from the sidelines.

KIRKLAND H PRATT

April 2, 2017