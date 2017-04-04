Christie ‘Not Confused’ Over Date Of General Election

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

ALTHOUGH he has not announced the date of the 2017 general election, Prime Minister Perry Christie said yesterday he is not “confused” about when Bahamians can expect to head to the polls to cast ballots.

Responding to a question from The Tribune over his decision to announce the date of the dissolution of Parliament and not that of the impending election, Mr Christie said he not only wanted to advance democracy in the country, but it was his intent to give people the time needed to register to vote before this Parliament session came to a close.

The Centreville MP further suggested that once this happens and Bahamians vote, he would accept the results of the election.

However Mr Christie again lambasted Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr Hubert Minnis, describing him as a public figure who “runs” and “hides” because he needs time to draft press statements in response to important matters of national interest.

He spoke to reporters following the official renaming of Thompson Boulevard and the naming of corridor eight to University Drive and University Commons respectively.

“Everything happens,” Mr Christie said. “I wanted to give people an opportunity to know that if they do not register they cannot vote. I wanted to advance our democracy.

“We’ve had a lot of debate about putting more certainty into the process so the first thing I did was I said, ‘listen, even though the House of Assembly has been adjourned to April 10, we are going to be having a dissolution at a precise time and go back 24 hours and that’s when you could register’. We wanted that so no one has any doubts whatsoever. I’ve given them notice that if they want to vote in the upcoming election they must register by that date.

“With respect to the date of election, they will get to know that very shortly. There is nothing, no confusion about me and my mind and my approach to this.

“At the end of the day I’ve been in public life long enough to know that people will make a determination as to who will govern them and whether or not it happens in the way that I would like it to happen, they are going to make a determination.

“You will have to have a real appreciation of your country to be able to understand it (and) to be able to accept it and to know that this is going to happen,” Mr Christie continued.

Mr Christie revealed on Sunday night that Parliament will be dissolved on Tuesday, April 11, and election writs will be issued that day.

In a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister, Mr Christie implored those who have not yet registered to vote in the next election to do so quickly, because the current register will close on April 10.

According to the Parliamentary Elections Act, an election must be held 21 to 30 days after election writs are issued, meaning the next vote will likely be held in early May.

“For general information, especially for the benefit of all those persons who would like to vote in the forthcoming general election but have not yet registered to do so, it is my intention to cause the present Parliament to be dissolved on Tuesday, April 11, and to cause writs of election to be issued the same day,” the statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said.

“This will mean that only those persons who would have registered to vote on or before Monday, April 10 would be able to vote in the forthcoming general election.”

“I would therefore encourage all my fellow Bahamians to play their part in our democracy by registering to vote if they have not already done so, and to do so without further delay,” the statement continued.

The statement was released a day after Mr Christie reiterated that the “time is very short” until he calls the next general election, again urging Bahamians to register as soon as possible.