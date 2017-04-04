Omar Archer In Custody Over Missed Libel Case Defence

OMAR Archer Sr was remanded into custody until April 11 concerning an outstanding international libel case before Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

A warrant for his arrest had been issued in December, 2016, when he failed to appear before Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis to present his defence in the case.

Archer, a 45-year-old former political hopeful, in an apology, said his absence was the result of a sprained ankle and said he did not miss court on purpose.

The case was adjourned to April 11, when he is expected to present his defence.

