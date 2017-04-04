Queues Begin As Voters Rush To Register

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

VOTER registration centres in New Providence experienced “long lines and wait times” yesterday as people rushed to have their names added to the election register a week before it closes.

Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall said the increase in registration came because of Prime Minister Perry’s Christie announcement that Parliament will be dissolved and election writs will be issued on April 11.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr Christie implored those who have not yet registered to vote in the next election to do so quickly, because the current register will close on April 10.

“For general information, especially for the benefit of all those persons who would like to vote in the forthcoming general election but have not yet registered to do so, it is my intention to cause the present Parliament to be dissolved on Tuesday, April 11, and to cause writs of election to be issued the same day,” the statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said.

“This will mean that only those persons who would have registered to vote on or before Monday, April 10 would be able to vote in the forthcoming general election.”

When The Tribune arrived at the Parliamentary Registration Department yesterday afternoon, dozen were outside braving the heat in an effort to register. Scores more were in a line inside. The average wait time, according to Mr Hall, was around an hour or more. However he said the process was going “very well”.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism Harrison Thompson, the lead organiser of the registration centres, said because “Bahamians wait last minute” unfortunately there will be long lines and a lengthy wait at all the registration centres.

“The centres have been open from October, 2015, but Bahamians like to wait for last minute,” Mr Thompson said.

“Now because of the Prime Minister’s announcement, there is a rush. We expected it and we tried to prepare as best we can. We are managing it but people will have to wait. It is unfortunate but that is the reality. There is a process you have to go through.

“Once people know there is a deadline and people know the time is almost up there is a rush. Now that people know the deadline is the 10th of April people want to register to have their voice heard. That is what is happening. All of the distribution and registration centres are open and they will remain open until the 10th. We expect the crowd to remain until Monday.”

Despite waiting until the last week to register to vote, several in the line still complained that the process was taking “way too long”.

One man, who did not want to be named, said he waited for four hours but he “did not mind” because he took the day off to “get this done”.

“I have been waiting since 10am but it doesn’t bother me, I am a patient man. I need to get this done to vote the government out so I will wait here as long as I have to,” he told The Tribune.

A woman who was also in the line, said this “kind of foolishness” should not still be happening in 2017.

“I have to wait all this time for this piece of paper with my picture taped to it,” she said. “I mean, really this makes no sense. Maybe if we had a different system and people were not still writing voter’s cards, no matter when I register it would be fast and efficient.”

Mr Hall is reminding people who are registering late to bring the right documents.

“You need your the passport, or the birth certificate if you’re born after 1973 along with your mother’s documents and a photo ID,” Mr Hall said.

“The registration process normally takes about ten minutes with the proper documentation. Most of the time-consuming feature is ensuring that registrants have identified the correct address.”

As of March 20, 141,698 people had registered to vote in the election. This is roughly 18 per cent less than the 172,000 on the 2012 voter registry.