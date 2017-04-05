Bahamas ‘Can’T Have It Both Ways’ Over Junkanoo Carnival

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Bahamians “can’t have it both ways” over Junkanoo Carnival, a senior Chamber executive yesterday arguing that there was an element of “hypocrisy” to the outcry over its postponement.

Edison Sumner, the Chamber of Commerce’s chief executive, told Tribune Business that some of those leading the complaints about the event’s push-back were also among persons against holding it in the first place.

Emphasising that he was speaking in a personal capacity, and not necessarily for the Chamber, Mr Sumner said Bahamians had to determine “what we want” from Junkanoo Carnival.

He added that the changes, which cancel the event on Grand Bahama, and postpone it from May 3-5 to May 18-20 on New Providence, were “bittersweet” for all those affected.

While Junkanoo Carnival’s bands, vendors and service providers are all likely to feel some negative impact, Mr Sumner said some retailers had complained that its timing interfered with Mother’s Day - their second biggest annual sales period after Christmas.

“When it comes to Junkanoo Carnival, as a people we have to decide what we want,” the Chamber chief executive told Tribune Business.

“On the one hand there was an outcry about having Junkanoo Carnival in the first place, and the money spent on it, and whether there would be a return on investment.”

Both the Free National Movement (FNM) and Democratic National Alliance (DNA) have been fiercely critical of the Government subsidies that have financially underwritten the first two Junkanoo Carnival versions.

The two Opposition parties have argued that with the Government incurring $300 million-plus annual fiscal deficits, and the national debt now over $7 billion, the funds injected into Junkanoo Carnival should be put to better use.

Both have pledged to end the annual taxpayer subsidies and privatise the event, with the Christie administration also indicating it is in favour of the latter policy at least.

The Government’s subsidy to the event over the inaugural two years has been almost $20 million, with $11.3 million and $8.1 million spent in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

The Festival Commission’s analysis came up with figures showing the 2016 Carnival had a ‘direct economic impact’ of $17.795 million, which was then ‘multiplied by four’ to derive the $70 million overall GDP impact.

The figures also revealed that, in return for its $8.111 million subsidy, the Government received $6.347 million in tax revenue - meaning it had to spend $1.28 for every $1 it earned. Ultimately, it suffered a near $1.8 million ‘loss’.

Mr Sumner acknowledged that he and the Chamber, too, were “certainly critical” of Junkanoo Carnival initially as well, given doubts over whether the Government would earn any investment return on such a substantial outlay.

“It was seen as paying for a very large party,” he said, adding that the decision to revise the 2017 dates was becoming a ‘political football’ given the imminent election.

“The outcry is coming from the ones who complained about having it in the first place,” Mr Sumner told Tribune Business. “We have to determine what we want. It was very hypocritical, and a bit of mischief was taking place.

“Do we want it or not want it? Those people who are complaining about the loss of business and reputational damage are among those who opposed Junkanoo Carnival in the beginning. We can’t have it both ways.”

Still, most observers will likely question why it was left as late as one month before the original dates to announce Junkanoo Carnival’s postponement.

While the push-back is just two weeks, participating bands, vendors and service providers will likely incur inconvenience and some extra costs due to the wait.

The bigger potential fall-out for the Bahamas relates to its international reputation among travellers and tourists, given that those coming to this nation specifically for Junkanoo Carnival may now have to cancel, costing them thousands of dollars in hotel and air fares.

Given that Junkanoo Carnival still remains largely a Bahamian event, this impact will be minimised to an extent, but this nation will have to endure angry social media reviews and postings from visitors whose plans have been thrown into chaos.

Mr Sumner said he was “not sure the reasons have been made very clear why it has been postponed”, adding that Prime Minister Perry Christie would “certainly have it in his mind when he wanted to call the general election”.

The Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival postponement on New Providence was justified by the need to avoid any ‘clash’ with political rallies, although the Government and Festival Commission would have likely been aware of this potential risk for many months.

Mr Sumner pointed out that the first two Carnivals had both been held in early May, and he revealed that a number of executives from the Chamber’s counterpart in Indonesia had wanted to visit Nassau in time to take in this year’s event.

“There’s also the issue of businesses who have expended significant capital for this event, and now have to spend money to readjust their schedule,” Mr Sumner added.

On the other hand, he revealed that the date shift could benefit Bahamian retailers whose Mother’s Day sales had been impacted by the timing clash and past parade routes.

“The fact it’s moved, and no longer in Mother’s Day week, was welcome news for many merchants who said Mother’s Day is their second biggest sales event,” Mr Sumner told Tribune Business.

“It’s a bit of meat and poison. It’s bittersweet. Ultimately, we have to determine if we see Carnival being one of those activities that generates revenue for the country, provides sustainable jobs - not weekend jobs - and brings tourists and tangible returns for the country.

“I personally have no difficulty with the activity, so long as we demonstrate a positive return for that investment, which comes back to benefit the country.”