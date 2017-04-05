Election Date In Early May

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

AS PRIME Minister Perry Christie last night described the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) election campaign as a “short sprint” with a “big battle ahead,” a timeline of the “first week or the second week of May” was revealed as when the electorate could expect to head to the polls.

Before a raucous crowd of party supporters last night at the T G Glover Primary School, Bain and Grants Town MP Dr Bernard Nottage, who also has responsibility for elections and referenda, said he was certain that the party under Mr Christie’s leadership would return to the helm of government in the first half of May.

An energetic and “confident” Mr Christie further revealed that Deputy Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis will “ring the bell” signaling the end of voter registration and the full swing of campaign season.

“I say without a fear of contradiction that this is the best political party in the nation, in the region (and) in the world,” Dr Nottage said. “And when the first week or the second week of May comes, this party under the leadership of Bernadette’s husband (Mr Christie) is going to return to the government of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.”

The revelations came during the PLP’s joint constituency meeting for Bain and Grants Town, Killarney, Mount Moriah and Fort Charlotte where Dr Nottage, realtor Reneika Knowles, former Attorney General Alfred Sears and attorney Arnold Forbes respectively are contesting the constituencies.

As he spoke to supporters, Mr Christie made a strong push for Bahamians to register to vote, while painting his party as an organisation that is unified and led by an incumbent with strong leadership characteristics.

He said: “I can begin by saying there is no stopping us now. My brothers and sisters, I have given fair warning to the country. Next week the House of Assembly will be dissolved and the bell would have rung. Remember now, don’t look for Brave Davis to come up here tonight and ring the bell, but very, very soon Brave Davis will ring the bell and when the bell is rung you had better be ready. There will be no more time to register. So if you have not registered yet, please go out this week and get registered.

“Listen, make sure your friends and your neighbours who are going to support the PLP, make sure they are registered. Those of you who are campaigning, this is the time to be resolute in your commitment to ensure that our supporters are registered.

“Listen now, we have a short sprint and I’m using the word sprint, this ain’t no long distance race, but a big battle is ahead. “We need all hands on deck. You hear what I am saying? We need to have all hands on deck. So I stand here tonight, filled with confidence about our country’s future. I know how much work we have done. I know we have more work left to be done. But I also know that we have come a long way, but we have put in place a strong foundation so that we can grow and reach more Bahamians,” Mr Christie said.

“This is the team for this country. These are the members of Parliament for this country. The confidence that I have comes from the strength of the team that we have.

“I think we can all agree the Progressive Liberal Party is the only party strong enough and united enough to take this country forward. And there is a lot of stake in this election too. That is always true of every election, but it is particularly true now in a world that is changing rapidly,” he continued.

“We know how to chart our course forward true to our Bahamian values.

“The difference between us and the others is, not only are we strong and united, but we have the vision and the ideas. We have the intestinal fortitude, in other words we have the strength to take the country forward. So therefore I am asking you to fight along side our candidates all of you who are here this evening.”

He added: “It is going to be very important that you just not come out to rallies, that you come out to cheer, come out to listen to the music, but that you make yourself available to walk with our candidates, to fight with our candidates.”

On Monday, Mr Christie said he is not “confused” about when the election will be called, however a specific date has not been announced.



He revealed on Sunday night that Parliament will be dissolved on Tuesday, April 11, and election writs will be issued that day.

In a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister, Mr Christie implored those who have not yet registered to vote in the next election to do so quickly, because April 10 is the deadline.

According to the Parliamentary Elections Act, an election must be held 21 to 30 days after election writs are issued.