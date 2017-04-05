Pm Falling Apart At The Seams

EDITOR, The Tribune

ARE reports true that Prime Minister Perry Christie told an audience that it is easy to “piss away” money?

If so, this crude language comes on the heels of the PM raising his middle finger at an opponent who alleged that he is currently constructing condos on Cable Beach.

One look at the still photo of Christie and his crude gesture reveals a man who seems to be very angry. Whatever one makes of the PM’s latest gaffe, it was an unwitting admission that his administration has squandered $1 billion in VAT revenues with hardly anything to show for it.

Just last week it was revealed that the $17.069 million that was earmarked for the Prime Minister’s Office in 2016 mushroomed to a colossal $79.947m. That budget went over by $62.8m.

This can help explain why the country has suffered four downgrades and has hit junk status. Also, I understand that the rally in Abaco for North Abaco MP Renardo Curry and Central and South Abaco candidate Eva Bain was a complete flop.

Despite the presence of Christie, Brave Davis, V Alfred Gray, Edison Key and other influential PLPs, the event only had about 90 Abaconians in attendance. When a party has to depend on a 76-year-old man you know that party is in very deep trouble.

Key has no more political capital. The embarrassingly dismal attendance portends disaster ahead for Christie, who must now be coming to the sobering realisation that his grip on the PM’s job is rapidly slipping away. Even the presence of the incumbent Key was met with a ‘meh’ attitude on that island.

In the past four weeks the PLP has held two church functions. After walking all over the Christian community like a doormat and calling the late Dr Myles Munroe “stupid”, the PLP wants to now sit up in church and talk about praying for God’s guidance when that very same guidance was shoved aside in order to pander to the wealthy numbers boys in 2013 when the election was eons away.

Now that D-day is only weeks away, they are trying to fake piety with the hopes that the church has forgotten the utter contempt it was shown by Christie and his ministers. The sudden announcement that Junkanoo Carnival 2017 has been delayed also signifies that the PM is running scared and is falling apart at the seams.

THE WHISTLEBLOWER

Nassau,

April 3, 2017