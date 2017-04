EDITOR, The Tribune

Re: PM: It is easy to ‘piss away’ public funds (The Tribune, April 4).

SUCH eloquence makes it easy to see where a reputation for oratorical skills comes from!

First ‘the finger’ and now a “rich” reference to a lower part of the human body.

So what’s next? Could it be an even richer allusion to the rear of our anatomy?

KEN W KNOWLES, MD

Nassau,

April 4, 2017.