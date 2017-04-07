Ministry Denies Fast-Tracking On Immigration Before Election

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

THE MINISTRY of Foreign Affairs and Immigration yesterday moved to temper outrage on social media over claims that the government was fast-tracking the naturalisation of people of Haitian descent ahead of the general election.

Photos of the naturalisation certificate and voter’s card of a 34-year-old Southern Shores woman were circulated yesterday, with many speculating that the citizenship was granted for political expediency as both documents were dated April 4, 2017.

In a press statement yesterday, the ministry called the speculation an “obvious and unfortunate mischievous political inference, attempting to conflate what is normal ministry business on naturalisation with current politics”. The statement further explained that the woman’s citizenship was granted on February 28, some nine years after her application was submitted.

“The ministry has, for some time, committed to the public to try to process applications for work permits, naturalisations and citizenships in the most timely manner possible,” it read. “That has not changed.”

The statement continued: “The work of government in general and the work of this ministry in particular is serious, sober business and is conducted according to strict rules and regulations that have been in place for many years and are followed to the letter by this ministry.



“That will continue to be the case. We encourage the public not to become distracted by attempts at mischief emanating from social and other media.

“While the release of specific information is not normal policy, in the circumstance, the ministry notes for general information that the individual in question applied on March 17, 2008 and applied for citizenship past the constitutional deadline of her 18th birthday,” the statement read.

“The individual had to rely therefore on the provisions of the Bahamas Nationality Act, which requires a minimum of seven years residence in the Bahamas and pursuant to our international obligations on citizenship matters, she was granted citizenship on February 28, 2017, some nine years after she applied,” the statement noted.

“There is nothing unusual about the application or its approval. The ministry notes that there has been no unusual activity with regard to citizenship at the Immigration Board despite the social media and other attempts at mischief and gross exaggeration.”