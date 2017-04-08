0

Breaking News: Police At Scene Of Fox Hill Fatal Shooting

Police at the scene of the shooting in Fox Hill.

As of Saturday, April 8, 2017

POLICE are reporting officers are at the scene of a fatal shooting in Spingfield Road, Fox Hill, on Saturday morning.

According to reports around 8.20am, a man has been shot to death.

