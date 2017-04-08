Breaking News: Police At Scene Of Fox Hill Fatal Shooting

POLICE are reporting officers are at the scene of a fatal shooting in Spingfield Road, Fox Hill, on Saturday morning.
According to reports around 8.20am, a man has been shot to death.
