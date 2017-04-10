Senior Police Officers Rise To The Rank Of Deputy Commissioner

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force announced yesterday the promotions of two senior police officers to the rank of deputy commissioner.

Former Senior Assistant Commissioners Anthony Ferguson and Emrick Seymour received the promotions, which took effect on January 1.

Deputy Commissioner Ferguson heads the RBPF’s Disciplinary Tribunal, Complaints & Corruption Branch, and Force Inspections and Review Branch at Police Headquarters in New Providence.

Deputy Commissioner Seymour heads the Grand Bahama district, which includes the Abaco and Bimini divisions.

In a press release, Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade congratulated the two officers.

“These police executives have, over many years, served the Bahamas with distinction,” he said. “Through their professionalism and commitment to duty, they have ascended to the prestigious rank of deputy commissioner and I applaud their appointments. I am confident that they will continue to serve with courage, integrity, and loyalty and further commit themselves to our strategic vision for policing the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.”

The decisions were made in accordance to provisions of the Constitution, on the recommendation of Prime Minister Perry Christie and after consultation with the leader of the Official Opposition, Loretta Butler-Turner, according to a press release from the RBPF.