Commissions Of Inquiry Planned Under Dna Govt

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

THE Democratic National Alliance will hold commissions of inquiry into Baha Mar, the Bank of The Bahamas and value added tax disbursements within its first year in office if elected, DNA Leader Branville McCartney announced yesterday.

He made the promise as the DNA released its 70-page Vision 2017 policy document.

Speaking to reporters at the DNA’s East Street South headquarters, the former Bamboo Town MP insisted that his party was not interested in forming a “political dynasty,” rather holding itself to the view that “if we can’t deliver in our first five years then we don’t belong in government.”

Mr McCartney said the Vision 2017 document outlines the “finer points” of his party’s platform.

“We will show you how we’re going to change this country. Unlike the FNM and PLP who have released similar manifestos, and failed to deliver for us, this is not just campaign talk – this is what we will accomplish,” he said.

Mr McCartney said “day one” initiatives of a DNA administration would consist primarily of changes to many of the country’s legislative frameworks, allowing the party immediate relief to systemic issues plaguing the country.

“First, and foremost, we must focus on decreasing crime, growing the economy, and ending corruption,” he stated.

“At the end of the first year of a DNA administration, we will have commissions of inquiry on matters pertaining to Baha Mar, the Bank of The Bahamas, and VAT disbursements. If it is determined that there was wrong-doing, people will go to jail – everyone must be equal under the law, especially our government.”

Mr McCartney said his party will aim to properly liberalise exchange controls, enact Marco’s Law, implement anti-corruption legislation, move toward a national lottery and seek to enforce capital punishment.

The DNA is also expected to privatise Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival and redirect its funding to Junkanoo and other cultural festivals.

Additionally, the party said it will revise the National Health Insurance Act to allow for more insurance company participation, and reduce penalties for the possession of small quantities of marijuana, as well as initiate the pilot programme for town councils for New Providence, as well as meet other first-year goals.

Long-term plans of the party include expanded opportunities in the financial services sector and a diversified tourism product.

The DNA will also look to add a one per cent of GDP surplus to the country’s annual budget, reduce unemployment to eight per cent, create new industries in technology, restructure the Immigration Department and cut wait times for permits and visas in half.

The third party also has plans to completely decriminalise marijuana by the end of its first term in office.

Moreover, the party will look to create universal coverage in public healthcare, increase the amount of public prosecutions and convictions in public fraud and embezzlement cases, increase the GDP by five per cent with projections to grow by another 10 per cent within the next five years and put in place a comprehensive mortgage relief and distressed property programme for consumers.

Mr McCartney also noted that DNA will create an average savings of 33 per cent on the cost of energy per consumer, increase the number of mobile service providers, increase the number of broadband service providers, create more sustainable jobs in banking and in tourism, and more.

The DNA is holding a forum this evening for persons interested in discussing the document with party members this evening at the BCPOU Hall at 6.30pm.