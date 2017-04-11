Nhi Omissions

EDITOR, The Tribune

Re: NHI ACT COMES INTO FORCE TO ALLOW HIRING.

The Tribune, April 7, 2017.

WE are now being officially forewarned that portions of NHI primary care services could be “omitted”.

We are also being told that relatively few doctors have registered as primary care physicians to date.

Is it possible that one of the Christie care services to be “omitted” may be the likelihood of some patients ever actually getting to see a doctor?

KEN W KNOWLES, MD

Nassau,

April 9, 2017.