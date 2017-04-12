Biased Reporting

EDITOR, The Tribune.

WATCHING the evening news on ZNS this evening. Monday 03/10. I was stunned with the blatant bias shown in 2017 with regards to their viewing of the PLP’s mass rally, and absolutely nothing said about the FNM’s inaugural of its Central Grand Bahama headquarters in Hunters opening.

May I remind the principals of ZNS that the station doesn’t belong to the PLP, it’s the people’s station.

Please, as we go into this election show some professionalism and stop the bias and one-sided reporting.

You are still practising ancient behaviour, try raising the bar.

KELLY D BURROWS

April 10, 2017.