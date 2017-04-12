Plp Slogan

EDITOR, The Tribune.
THE Progressive Liberal Party’s election slogan of “Forward Together Bahamians” conjures up ominous images in my mind.
What I have is a vision of a herd, following the alpha male, galloping at full speed towards a precipice to certain doom.
This country has been forced to accompany the governing party on its vision of a better Bahamas and the destination has been disappointing indeed.
No amount of spin can convince me the ghetto is a penthouse. The gravel I have been forced to eat is not gravy, I still have bits of stone in my teeth! It’s time for this country to go forward indeed, but it can’t with the PLP.
JB
Nassau,
April 11, 2017.
