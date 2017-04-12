Time To Tackle Paedophilia

EDITOR, The Tribune.

BEFORE Christ walked the earth homosexuality has existed. Approximately 2 per cent of the world’s population is homo or bi-sexual. I really don’t see why it’s an issue in a civilised educated world?

These two pastors have written to Trump ref same sex marriages and outlawing it. They have written to a guy who is a racist, bigot, misogynist and narcissist and they are his good points!

There is a real problem here in The Bahamas which is and continues to destroy thousands of lives these two pastors are fully aware of.

It’s called paedophilia or “messin with kids”. How many damaged souls are there here whose lives are trashed forever by it?

Every preacher in this community is painfully aware of it, uncles molesting nieces, fathers molesting daughters it’s sickening and the very definition of pure evil.

What is done about it?

Nothing, it’s swept under the carpet as everyone in a position of power/social influence is too ashamed to even admit it exists.

This is the most heinous damaging crime against humanity against our own children.

“Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me, for such is the kingdom of heaven”, Jesus Christ.

Pastors read above scripture and act on it please as you were ordained to do, this is a real vocational issue of immense importance – our own children.

RALPH

Nassau,

March 28, 2017.