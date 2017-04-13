Free Electricity Pledge By Plp

By TANEKA THOMPSON
Tribune News Editor
IF elected to office for another term, the Progressive Liberal Party said it plans to “make the cost of electricity free to residential customers who limit their monthly use to below specified limits,” continue the implementation of National Health Insurance and stimulate job creation.
The party also pledged to create a Ministry of Communication and Information to foster greater “transparency and accountability,” annual business planning and reporting for each government ministry as well as a training programme for older citizens who want to learn new skills.
The promises are contained in the PLP’s “Action Plan for Moving Forward Together” which the party said would be published on its re-launched website, www.myplp.org.
The announcement was made in a press release from the PLP, saying the new website and action plan would go live on Wednesday night, which it did shortly before midnight last night.
In making its case for re-election, however, the PLP said its plan has several strategic priorities for the next five years: “expanding opportunities, empowering Bahamians, protecting our citizens, caring for our people, preserving what makes the Bahamas special, and strengthening citizen participation in governance.”
In reference to what will likely be one of the most talked about and controversial aspects of the PLP’s plan, the press release noted: “Under the PLP, 11 million acres of land were added as protected marine areas – up from two million. But they know there is still more to do to preserve what makes the Bahamas special, especially with the growing threat of climate change. As part of this, they plan to launch ‘Fully Renewable Bahamas’ to achieve a 30 per cent reduction in carbon use by 2030.
“The PLP also plans to make the cost of electricity free to residential customers who limit their monthly use to below specified limits.”
These limits were not detailed in the party’s press release.
The party also said it has a goal to be a “modern, open, accountable and service-oriented government.”
In this vein, the PLP proposes to launch “Service Bahamas,” which is touted as “a one-window delivery of government services to eliminate wait times.”
On the promise of a Ministry of Communication and Information, the PLP said this new entity would be created “to more deeply engage Bahamian citizens in consultation on legislation and decision-making, and introduce annual business planning and reporting for each ministry, in order to allow for greater transparency and accountability.”
The PLP also said it has a number of plans to create more jobs and opportunities.
To achieve these goals, the governing party pledged to implement the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) across the Family Islands; focus on the development of creative industries with the aim of generating $1 billion of new money annually into the economy; and develop the sustainable harvesting of minerals and natural resources, along with their associated value-added industries – these include salt, rock, sand, etc.
“Additionally, the PLP plans to support more Bahamians seeking entrepreneurship opportunities, from start-up to production, operations, marketing and distribution, by creating a network of business incubators and business development agencies on each island. “Support will include financing and mentoring.”
Education, crime and health
The PLP said it has made significant investments in education since 2012, but added that there is still more work ahead to empower Bahamians at all levels.
“After doubling the nation’s investment in scholarships over the last five years, the PLP proposes to expand that investment across our islands, with a particular focus on public school recipients,” the party noted. “The party also plans to introduce universal pre-school education so that all children of pre-school age can participate in a quality pre-school programme. For older citizens who want to learn new skills, the PLP will create ‘Second Start’ – a training and skills programme for adults.
“To protect citizens and our borders, the PLP outlines several initiatives to address the root of the problem. Having already taken major steps to secure the country’s borders with the $232 million investment in Sandy Bottom Project, the PLP will continue to make every effort to cut off the supply of guns, drugs and persons illegally entering the country.
“Having begun to contain the problem, a range of crime-fighting initiatives will continue to be implemented. Additionally, the PLP recognises the need to expand the Rehabilitation of Offenders programme to ensure that ex-criminals can make a smooth return to society and make a meaningful contribution.”
Crime was a hot-button issue ahead of the 2012 general election. With homicides at record rates, the PLP while in opposition claimed it had the solutions for curbing violent crime while the Ingraham administration did not. However, more than 600 homicides have been recorded since May 2012 when the PLP took office, according to The Tribune’s records.
NHI, for which enrolment is expected to begin later this month, was a key plank in the PLP’s 2012 Charter for Governance.
Last night, the party pledged to continue NHI’s implementation if it wins the next election.
“When it comes to caring for the people, the PLP lays out the next steps for rolling out plans for National Health Insurance, including development of health facilities and upgrades to equipment across the Family Islands so all Bahamians have access to quality health care services. The PLP is determined to move forward with NHI, to continue to help build a healthier future for Bahamians.”
Observers have been anticipating the PLP’s election platform for weeks, since much of the party’s campaigning thus far has been explaining what was done in office this term while denigrating the Free National Movement (FNM) as opposed to plans for the future. The FNM released its Manifesto 2017 online in early February while third party the Democratic National Alliance unveiled its Vision 2017 earlier this week.
The general election is May 10.
Comments
Tarzan 4 hours, 52 minutes ago
Simply too hilarious to be taken seriously. Free electricity? Does that mean citizens will get cash distributions for all the times there is no power service?
Space 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
Watch them use this as an excuse to not have to fix power outages "but you aint paying for it anyway so..."
sealice 4 hours, 9 minutes ago
But inner city tax breaks are a joke?? Who's the fricking comedian here?? Naughty better watch out looks like Perry gone try take he job when he get bounce nex month!!!
Sickened 4 hours ago
PLP message to their D Average followers... "All the electricity that you don't use will be free." They may actually win on this alone. JOKES!!!
thomas 3 hours, 58 minutes ago
Ground Broken On Special Needs Facility The ground breaking for new multi service centre for adults with developmental disabilities. The ground breaking for new multi service centre for adults with developmental disabilities. As of Friday, May 29, 2015.
Clamshell 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
Easy to break ground, harder to actually build. Watch the weeds grow back over the lot.
thomas 1 hour, 7 minutes ago
And just think...he pledged to do this for children "like Adam"
norman_t 3 hours, 58 minutes ago
"Action Plan for Moving Forward Together"? WTF! Why is it an action plan? Why does it take an election to move forward? Hasn't the PLP been in power for the last 5 years? The better question would be, Why isn't this plan already in place? What has the government been doing, other than strangling the working people of The Bahamas? Yes, this whole immature, adolescent political process is a joke. The butt of the joke are the people.
John 3 hours, 53 minutes ago
The sun was so bright last night, it was too difficult for anyone to sleep. just to add to the list of unbelievable statements above. And this shows the desperation of this man, Perry Christie and his rubber bands to stay in power. Have the PLP done anything in five years either to make electricity more affordable or the supply more reliable or more available? If the PM was really serious about the promise of free electricity or even reducing the price of it, why has he bought in a company that opposes Bahamians solarizing their homes or businesses? Over 6,000 Bahamian homes are without power and many have been in that state since the FNM was in power five years ago. FIVE YEARS!. Has the number increased or decreased in the past five years? INCREASED! “Additionally, the PLP plans to support more Bahamians seeking entrepreneurship opportunities, from start-up to production, operations, marketing and distribution, by creating a network of business incubators and business development agencies on each island. “Support will include financing and mentoring.”
How many businesses have closed or went under in the past five years of PLP rule? What efforts, aye, aye, what single effort was made by this government to save or rescue any single one of them or what one single effort was offered to stimulate existing businesses or encourage them to expand... Good ideas, but most likely empty, desperate, election promises.
Space 3 hours, 46 minutes ago
Serious question... Are they drunk? Like... all the time?
realfreethinker 3 hours, 39 minutes ago
WOW just WOW SMH I am just lost for words.
thomas 3 hours, 22 minutes ago
If there was still a soul, that would be next.
ohdrap4 3 hours, 1 minute ago
well last election they gave me free mortgage, and after mathew i fixed the house for free.
now the electricity is free, i gte debit card from socia. service and free healthcare
EIGHT PIECE OF SIX AND FOUR!!!
i AIN'T GONNA WORK NO MORE.
UserOne 3 hours, 1 minute ago
Free for them. Remember Leslie Miller never paid electricity.
Socrates 2 hours, 47 minutes ago
no surprises here.. like i said in a previous post, all kind of pie-in-the-sky promises.. next world peace?
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 44 minutes ago
BEC under the management of BPL is already bankrupt for all intents and purposes thanks to Christie and his PLP cronies like Sir Snake. Therefore promising free electricity to the poor (who have been made and kept poor by the PLP) in a desperate non-sensical effort to buy votes can only mean one thing - Wealthier Bahamians and their businesses will have to pay even higher outrageous electricity bills at a time when they too are already overburdened by costs of one kind or another because of Christie's many failed social and economic policies and the rampant waste, fraud and instances of outright theft associated with him and his cabinet ministers!
TalRussell 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
Comrades! With soaring electricity bills and regular disruptions to service in Bahamaland, whether you're poor, middle class or business owner - you will continue to be overwhelmed by electricity costs. Regardless of the political party running in the 2017 General Election - they will be promising to "find new ways" to lower and reduce the burden on your light bills - but expect to be disappointed as long as the politicians are allowed to meddle-in and set culture how electricity is generated and distributed.
Is Baha Mar, now paying their electricity bills in full and on time? Are all government ministries and crown corporations - including BAMSI - up to date on their electricity bills? What about all the millions that were owing by hotels that we were told had written millions dollars post-dated cheques or monies owing to BEC - were those cheques deposited and cashed?
OMG 2 hours, 7 minutes ago
I think he has finally had a visible mental breakdown, and what is even more unbelievable is that some gullible voters will believe his nonsensical statements. Amazing that today just before the election a new basketball court is being opened in Wems Bight, after almost 5 years in office ??. This country is so deep in debt that any re-elected government will struggle to do anything positive bar pay down the debt. If free electricity is the latest election gimmick then we all need to leave before the Bahamas goes the way of Venezuela. Bar living with one light bulb and a 12" black and white TV I am at a loss of how I lower my exorbitant electricity bill and this iMarch.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
lol, it'll be free to those who use candles
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 37 minutes ago
The sad part is, someone will believe it, just like the popular sentiment in 2012, "I voting pLP cuz date guh pay my off mortgage"
Clamshell 1 hour, 12 minutes ago
Oh my gawd ... just when you think you've heard it all. Next: PLP will drop by, cook your dinner and take out your trash. We'll change yo' baby's diaper and fix dat flat tire on yo' car.
He has just sent a signal across the nation, "No need to pay your electric bill anymore." As if anybody in the upper echelons of the PLP actually pays their electric bill to begin with.
ThisIsOurs 33 minutes ago
They carrying out garbage for us? Anyone know where I could pick up my tshirt?
realfreethinker 19 minutes ago
The only garbage that needs disposing of is the plp
TalRussell 1 hour, 5 minutes ago
Comrades! It's amazing how quickly you can do away free stuff promises once you become money sense enough to pay your light bills, and pay them on time - provided there is a robust job creation economy rebounds 2017 - 2022.
It's difficult to sustain our tourism industry, if we cannot begin to correct that today's hotel electricity costs alone - being in excess $100 per hotel room rented out to each and every hotel guest.
TheMadHatter 49 minutes ago
Sorry friends...cant type....too busy laughing. Wow.
John 39 minutes ago
But in reality free electricity is not just a dream. Several cities in the US and around the world have reconfigured their power plants and have become so efficient that they offer customers free electricity during off peak hours. And the cost of electricity has been reduced so much it is in many places less than 1/4 of what we pay here in the Bahamas. But with a debt ridden, antiquated equipment laden, poorly run company, free electricity from BEC in the immediate future is a pipe dream (unless you in the click with Leslie Miller dem).
TalRussell 18 minutes ago
Comrade John, a number power companies have introduced to both residential and business customers "Time-Of-Use" pricing - not free power. We need to install "pay as you use meters" - you can never be behind on your light bill.
Emac 24 minutes ago
I guess desperation is setting in. The PLP already sees the writing on the wall that they're not gonna be reelected. This is a last minute attempt to try to grab votes from the ignorant masses who ain't in to the PLP this go roun'
MassExodus 9 minutes ago
SOOO Let me get this straight. The PLP is saying the will provide "free electricity" to those people that operate in minimal parameters.
So the bottom line is every other higher tier than the bottom will have to have a price increase, because someone will have to foot the bill to all the freeloaders.
How in a Capitalistic society is this even remotely a proposition by a potential government?
Word on the street is for years they were passing on bills to places such as Lyford Cay and Old Fort. Now this will be a reality and maybe for even more of the middle class!!!!
Perry Christie is an ASSHOLE for saying this one statement alone...
Space 1 minute ago
Free unicorns and rainbows for everyone!
OMG 0 minutes ago
STARK RAVING MAD--- I WANT WHAT HE IS SMOKING.
