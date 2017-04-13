Free Electricity Pledge By Plp

By TANEKA THOMPSON

Tribune News Editor

tmthompson@tribunemedia.net

IF elected to office for another term, the Progressive Liberal Party said it plans to “make the cost of electricity free to residential customers who limit their monthly use to below specified limits,” continue the implementation of National Health Insurance and stimulate job creation.

The party also pledged to create a Ministry of Communication and Information to foster greater “transparency and accountability,” annual business planning and reporting for each government ministry as well as a training programme for older citizens who want to learn new skills.

The promises are contained in the PLP’s “Action Plan for Moving Forward Together” which the party said would be published on its re-launched website, www.myplp.org.

The announcement was made in a press release from the PLP, saying the new website and action plan would go live on Wednesday night, which it did shortly before midnight last night.

In making its case for re-election, however, the PLP said its plan has several strategic priorities for the next five years: “expanding opportunities, empowering Bahamians, protecting our citizens, caring for our people, preserving what makes the Bahamas special, and strengthening citizen participation in governance.”

In reference to what will likely be one of the most talked about and controversial aspects of the PLP’s plan, the press release noted: “Under the PLP, 11 million acres of land were added as protected marine areas – up from two million. But they know there is still more to do to preserve what makes the Bahamas special, especially with the growing threat of climate change. As part of this, they plan to launch ‘Fully Renewable Bahamas’ to achieve a 30 per cent reduction in carbon use by 2030.

“The PLP also plans to make the cost of electricity free to residential customers who limit their monthly use to below specified limits.”

These limits were not detailed in the party’s press release.

The party also said it has a goal to be a “modern, open, accountable and service-oriented government.”

In this vein, the PLP proposes to launch “Service Bahamas,” which is touted as “a one-window delivery of government services to eliminate wait times.”

On the promise of a Ministry of Communication and Information, the PLP said this new entity would be created “to more deeply engage Bahamian citizens in consultation on legislation and decision-making, and introduce annual business planning and reporting for each ministry, in order to allow for greater transparency and accountability.”

The PLP also said it has a number of plans to create more jobs and opportunities.

To achieve these goals, the governing party pledged to implement the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) across the Family Islands; focus on the development of creative industries with the aim of generating $1 billion of new money annually into the economy; and develop the sustainable harvesting of minerals and natural resources, along with their associated value-added industries – these include salt, rock, sand, etc.

“Additionally, the PLP plans to support more Bahamians seeking entrepreneurship opportunities, from start-up to production, operations, marketing and distribution, by creating a network of business incubators and business development agencies on each island. “Support will include financing and mentoring.”

Education, crime and health

The PLP said it has made significant investments in education since 2012, but added that there is still more work ahead to empower Bahamians at all levels.

“After doubling the nation’s investment in scholarships over the last five years, the PLP proposes to expand that investment across our islands, with a particular focus on public school recipients,” the party noted. “The party also plans to introduce universal pre-school education so that all children of pre-school age can participate in a quality pre-school programme. For older citizens who want to learn new skills, the PLP will create ‘Second Start’ – a training and skills programme for adults.

“To protect citizens and our borders, the PLP outlines several initiatives to address the root of the problem. Having already taken major steps to secure the country’s borders with the $232 million investment in Sandy Bottom Project, the PLP will continue to make every effort to cut off the supply of guns, drugs and persons illegally entering the country.

“Having begun to contain the problem, a range of crime-fighting initiatives will continue to be implemented. Additionally, the PLP recognises the need to expand the Rehabilitation of Offenders programme to ensure that ex-criminals can make a smooth return to society and make a meaningful contribution.”

Crime was a hot-button issue ahead of the 2012 general election. With homicides at record rates, the PLP while in opposition claimed it had the solutions for curbing violent crime while the Ingraham administration did not. However, more than 600 homicides have been recorded since May 2012 when the PLP took office, according to The Tribune’s records.

NHI, for which enrolment is expected to begin later this month, was a key plank in the PLP’s 2012 Charter for Governance.

Last night, the party pledged to continue NHI’s implementation if it wins the next election.

“When it comes to caring for the people, the PLP lays out the next steps for rolling out plans for National Health Insurance, including development of health facilities and upgrades to equipment across the Family Islands so all Bahamians have access to quality health care services. The PLP is determined to move forward with NHI, to continue to help build a healthier future for Bahamians.”

Observers have been anticipating the PLP’s election platform for weeks, since much of the party’s campaigning thus far has been explaining what was done in office this term while denigrating the Free National Movement (FNM) as opposed to plans for the future. The FNM released its Manifesto 2017 online in early February while third party the Democratic National Alliance unveiled its Vision 2017 earlier this week.

The general election is May 10.