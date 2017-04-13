IT LOOKS like Bruno Barr’s run of bad luck when it comes to romantic dates with his wife, Lerdon, has finally come to an end.

Mr Barr shared his tale of a Valentine’s Day woe in the KISS FM ‘kiss and make up’ competition, hoping to win a prize which would make amends for everything that had gone wrong on the annual day of love this year.

He was one of two winners who would enjoy a treat with their respective partners as winners of a luxurious experience at the One&Only Ocean Club, which included being picked up by limousine, a sensual couple’s massage and a dinner at the renowned Dune restaurant.

Last Sunday, on the couple’s tenth wedding anniversary, he made up for his previous missteps - which were featured publicly in The Tribune in February - in style. And this time, everything went according to plan.

“Picture it. Nassau. April 9, 2017… a clean and pristine Bentley Continental pulls up to our house to pick us up and take us to an exotic location, the One&Only Ocean Club. What a delightful way to start this story,” Mr Barr said.

“On Sunday at 1pm, our delightful chauffeur showed up prompt and on time- not ‘Bahamian time.’ She was so nice and cordial; she really made us feel special right from the start. The car ride itself was truly enjoyable. After always having to rush out to work every morning, fighting traffic with two young kids, it was so refreshing to be chauffeured for once, in a luxurious vehicle, just my wife and I, sitting back, relaxed and enjoying the ride.”

The two were greeted with pleasantries and smiles at the One&Only Ocean Club and taken to Mandara Spa for a couple’s massage in a private villa.

“Our private villa contained its own private courtyard with comfortable seating, a jacuzzi tub, a spacious therapy room, with massage tables, a spacious standalone shower and a separate toilet. You would have to see it to believe it.”

Comfortable and relaxed, the Barrs made their way to the Dune Restaurant for dinner. “Their food and drink menu had something for everyone, and since we don’t get this opportunity quite often, we tried to enjoy everything that we possibly could,” Mr Barr said. “The icing on the cake was when they surprised us with an anniversary song and complimentary dessert.”

The night ended when they were driven home in a luxurious Cadillac Escalade.



“We couldn’t ask for any more on our tenth wedding anniversary. It was truly a dream come true. I would like to thank Kiss FM, Mandara Spa, Dune restaurant and the One&Only Ocean Club for allowing me to ‘Kiss and make up’ in a very special way,” he said.

Mrs Barr called her husband immediately after she heard about the KISS FM competition as he had suffered a catalogue of bad luck whenever he tried to treat her or take her out. His Valentine’s Day plan for a romantic couple’s massage fell through on the night and the Barrs had ended up having a Bamboo Shack “lovers special” dinner instead.