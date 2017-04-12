Ministry Of Tourism Easter Gospel Fest Set For Clifford Park

As the country gets ready for the Easter holiday weekend, the Ministry of Tourism is looking forward to bringing a dynamic and exciting Easter Gospel concert at Clifford Park on Sunday, April 16.

The annual event will bring some of the country’s best gospel talents together for a night of thanksgiving.

Director of Religious Tourism Dwight Armbrister said the idea of the event is to give thanks to God.

“It’s the Minister’s vision for us to come together and pause to recognise our achievements and we pause to give thanks for all of our accomplishments over the past year. For the past four years, we have been doing this during Easter time – our most religious time of the year and so it is a great time of the year,” he said.

“One of the things that we wanted to accomplish is to have religious talent come together on the mega stage to perform for Bahamians and for the world and to have those persons become brand carriers.”

Some of the performances will be coming from crowd favourites like Shaback, Denczil Rolle and Friends, Edison Sumner and Voices of Praise, The Rahming Brothers, Iana Cartwright, Mount Calvary Praise Team and Bishop Lawrence Rolle among others.

The event is free and begins promptly at 7.30pm.

“It’s a good and wholesome event for the family,” said Mr Armbrister. “This is an event that is going to motivate them and encourage them for the rest of the year. This sets the calendar for the Religious Department and from here is our springboard to accomplish all the goals that we have set.”

For more information, contact the Ministry of Tourism at 302-2000.

