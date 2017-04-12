A Palm Sunday To Remember

By ALESHA CADET

Tribune Features

Reporter

acadet@tribunemedia.net

MEMBERS of the St John the Baptist Anglican parish in Abaco celebrated Palm Sunday and their annual Tea Party in grand style.

“As Christians around the world reenacted Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem, Anglicans in Central and South Abaco would not be outdone,” said Father Chester Burton, Anglican church rector.

The celebration began with the singing of the solemn hymn, “When I survey the Wondrous Cross”. Soon after, the palms were blessed, sprinkled with holy water and distributed to members assembled in the church.

Other hymns sung included: “Ride on, Ride in Majesty”, “All Glory, Laud, and Honour” and “Onward Christians Soldiers”.

“Persons listened attentively to the liturgy of the word, which entailed the reading of the Passion recorded in the gospel of Matthew,” said Father Burton.

The Lenten Tea Party that followed is known as one of the major events of the Anglican Church Women’s organisation in Marsh Harbor, Abaco. The elegant event commenced with the ACW Secretary Shelly Austin as the emcee.

Father Burton conducted the opening prayer, Deondre Wilkinson recited a Palm Sunday poem, and young church members performed songs, dances and gave presentations.

“The fun-filled afternoon ended with a hat show done by various ladies of the Anglican Church Women. The women wore many summer hats from every make and in every colour. As the dust settled, the Anglican Church Women walked away with the first prize for the contested table decorating prize,” said Father Burton.