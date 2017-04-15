Roberts Decries "Reckless" Minnis And Calls For Cool Heads In Airport Dispute

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party (PLP) chairman Bradley Roberts has accused Dr Hubert Minnis of appearing to condone the "unwarranted and unlawful" industrial action which caused flight cancellations and lengthy delays at the Lynden Pindling International Airport as travellers were trying to get away for the Easter holidays.
Mr Roberts derided the Free National Movement leader's comments as "weak, political opportunism" after a 'sick out' protest by air traffic controllers on Thursday had disrupted operations at the airport. Dr Minnis claimed that his party, if elected on May 10, would honour agreements after criticising the Christie Administration for not paying government employees what they are owed on time.
The PLP chairman called for "cooler heads to prevail" and for a swift resolution to the "unlawful" act by the union employees.
The Bahamas Air Traffic Controllers Union staged the surprise action over a number of outstanding matters currently subject of discussion with the Ministries of Transport and Labour, according to Transport and Aviation Minister Glenys Hanna Martin. They range from the frequency of the shuttle service from the security checkpoint to the Tower to the payment of outstanding holiday pay and other money matters, she said.
On Thursday morning, on one of the busiest days for travel in the year, the morning shift of employees did not arrive at work. At least three American Airlines flights were cancelled and there were lengthy delays to domestic and international flights.
On Friday night Mr Roberts called Dr Minnis' comments on the issue by FNM leader "reckless and irresponsible".
"He apparently condones the unwarranted and unlawful industrial actions taken by some Air Traffic Controllers that left Bahamians stranded in airports, led to the cancellation of flights and the loss of revenue and other economic opportunities for Bahamians," Mr Roberts said in a statement.
"Further, these actions, condoned by Hubert Minnis, hurt the international reputation of The Bahamas and we all lose; there are no winners.
"The PLP calls for cooler heads to prevail and for all sides to put the welfare of the country first. Further, aviation operations of this type is an essential service and the integrity of this service should never be compromised.
"I am advised that some of the outstanding issues and subsequent demands predate the current administration and require an audit to compile the requisite data on which the Government can act. This government has always acted in good faith in addressing labour issues; this administration did so in resolving longstanding financial issues with the public school teachers, Customs, Immigration and we will do the same with the Air Traffic Controllers.
"These chronic press releases by Minnis and acts of weak political opportunism are unseemly as politics become inappropriate and irrelevant in these circumstances. Minnis should set aside the vitriol, the political posturing and grandstanding, the carpet bagging, the bluster and the heavily scripted commentary fed to him by his public relations consultants and consider his country and its citizens first.
"Every day when he pokes his head from behind the curtains he confirms he has no genuine individual vision or intrinsic activated plan for advancing the cause of a powerful Bahamian people.
"Minnis should know that the law provides for the settlement of disputes. He should be advocating for a lawful resolution to disputes - that is what responsible leadership will do. He is instead encouraging mayhem through the ad hoc withdrawal of essential services to the detriment of the Bahamian people. But then again the Bahamian people already know he is a political opportunist in heat.
"The PLP again calls for a swift and well-reasoned resolution to this unlawful act in the public interest because it is only through the legal and good faith settlement of disputes that we can move all Bahamians forward together."
Comments
John 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
I agree (if this is the case of Minnis siding with the air traffic controllers to attempt to cripple the country on one of the most busy travel days of the year.).. But knowing Mr. Bradley Roberts, he obviously put a spin on what actually happened. Mr. Roberts is a political animal and his nature is to score political points at every opportunity. And on the other hand, Minnis needs to weigh every word he says in the next 26 days because they will twist and turn them at every opportunity.
OldFort2012 1 hour, 34 minutes ago
Old political adage: "It's not the Opposition that wins an election, it's the Government which loses it." All Minnis has to do is be quiet for 26 days.
John 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
In the main time Trump is planning a strike on North Korea (nuclear sites) and China is with him. If this does happen North Korea plans to launch not properly tested missles at the US. And even to let off nuclear weapons. What contingency plans does the Bahamas have should this happen and our food supply is threatened.
Clamshell 1 hour, 27 minutes ago
" I am advised that some of the outstanding issues and subsequent demands predate the current administration and require an audit ..."
Translation: "We've had 5 years to address the problem, but could not be bothered."
Well_mudda_take_sic 26 minutes ago
Nepotism of the worst kind in politics has for decades plagued us with the grossly incompetent Glenys Hanna-Martin. She should have long ago been given her walking papers as a cabinet minister and banned forever from holding any key position in government. This woman represents the very worst of the worst when it comes to gross incompetence! She has cost our country untold millions and millions of dollars over decades as result of her repeated failures to detect countless easily detectable instances of waste, fraud, corruption and outright theft that have occurred right under her nose!! And she has no shame whatsoever in always blaming others for her very own incompetence and failures. The fact that she has remained in active politics this long is a testament to Perry Christie's most significant shortcoming - valuing loyalty above all else no matter what the cost to the Bahamian people.
