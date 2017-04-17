Bahamas Finish Third At Carifta Track And Field Championships

From BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

In Willemstad, Curacao

bstubbs@tribiunemedia,net

IN accepting the flag to raise as hosts of the 47th Flow Carifta Games in 2018, Team Bahamas closed the book on this year’s event on Monday night with another third place finish.

Once again, Team Bahamas were beaten in the gold rush that counts the most in determining the top countries in order of their finish. While Jamaica retained their perennial title with 39 gold, 28 silver and 19 bronze for their total of 86 medals, the Bahamas were edged out by Trinidad & Tobago for second place.

Trinidad & Tobago accumulated seven gold, five silver and ten bronze for their total of 22 medals. The Bahamas ended up with six gold, 15 silver and 10 bronze for their total of 31 medals.

Despite falling just short of their goal of improving on last year’s third place finish with 34 medals, including six gold, in Grenada, head coach Marvin Darville said he was quite pleased with the performances of the 65 athletes.

“Overall, we had a very good performance at the games," he said. "For the most part, we accomplished what we came here to do. We did have some setbacks, which I don’t think hampered the team, but we had some performances that could have been better.”

With the level of competition taken to a much higher level, Darville said there were a number of first timers who participated and he was thrilled by what they accomplished. “This was a very cohesive team and I was very proud of what they did,” he said.

If there was any performance that stood out for Team Bahamas, Darville said it would have been Douvankiylin Rolle, who captured the bronze medal in the under-20 boys’ pole vault with a clearance of 4.30 metres (14 feet, 1 ¼ inches) in an event that was won by Curacao’s Glenn Kunst with a games’ record of 4.75m (15ft 7in).

Kunst’s performance awarded him the Austin Sealy Award for the most outstanding athlete at the three-day meet at the Sentro Deportivo Korsou National Stadium.

“He was very exceptional,” said Darville, who was in awe of his performance. “It was the introduction of the event, which had about nine competitors. I think it bodes well for Carifta going forward. Just a note; Douvankiylin would have broken the record in the pole vault but he ended up with the bronze medal. It shows that the competitors were really hyped and fired up.

“There was also an outstanding record broken in the high jump in the under-20 boys division by a competitor from St Kitts & Nevis with our guys (Kyle Alcine and Jyles Etienne) getting silver and bronze.” The previous record was held by Bahamian Raymond Higgs.

“We’re looking forward to coming back next year and reclaiming that title,” Darville projected.

He also commended long jumper Denvaughn Whymns, who won the under-18 boys' gold medal with 7.31m (23ft 11 ¾in). "That was an outstanding performance as well," Darville said.

Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations’ president Rosamunde Carey accepted the Carifta flag to be flown in the Bahamas when next year’s games are held over the traditional Easter holiday weekend.

Curacao, who played host to the IAAF president Sir Sebastian Coe, has put in a bid to Carifta’s organising NACAC president Victor Lopez to host their second games in 2020.

During the congress held at the games, it was agreed that Carifta will revert to the under-17 division instead of the under-18, the format used for the past few years, in addition to the under-20 division.

The team's Bahamasair chartered flight is scheduled to arrive in Nassau around 5pm on Tuesday.