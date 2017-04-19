Firefighters Battle Large Blaze At Landfill

By SANCHESKA DORSETT
Tribune Staff Reporter
sdorsett@tribunemedia.net
FIREFIGHTERS are battling a "large blaze" at the New Providence Landfill on Wednesday, nearly three weeks after tackling a massive fire at the city dump that burned for nearly a month.
Officer in Charge of Fire Services, Chief Superintendent Walter Evans, said the current fire is "not connected" in any way to the previous blaze and at this time they do not know what caused the fire.
The blaze started shortly after 3am and Supt Evans said they expect to battle the fire for at least another day but he said the wind is a "huge factor".
Supt Evans said that, fortunately, the smoke over the surrounding areas is "minimal" but a team is out in Tall Pines, Jubilee Gardens, Victoria Gardens and Fire trail Road doing assessments.
Supt Evans also said firefighters had to pull resources from the dump around 7am after two separate fires broke out off Independence Highway and Golden Gates #1.
"We got a call before 3am, that a fire had broken out at the dump. when we got there we met a large area on fire at the landfill," Supt Evans told The Tribune. "This area is not connected to the last fire we had last month, the most recent fire. This is a new area and we have a full team out there to asses the fire. The smoke is not as bad as the first one but there is plenty smoke being emitted form the fire. Wind is playing a factor in this but the smoke is not sitting in any one area."
Supt Evans said firefighters were also battling fires at two structures but they have been extinguished.
"While we were at the landfill we got another call around 7am that there was fire in Golden Gates #1," he said. "When we arrived we met a concrete structure completely engulfed in flames. The entire house was destroyed. While fighting that fire, we got another call of another fire, this time off Independence Highway. It came in as a building fire but it was a bush fire. Both fires are extinguished and we had no reports of any injuries."
The city dump has been plagued with recurring fires for years, with the March blaze being considered as the worst to hit the site.
Comments
John 11 hours, 37 minutes ago
Well they have to get rid of the garbage somehow. No waste to energy no recycling so they 'accidentally ' set it on fire. Most economical way to dispose of it. Except for the health concerns for everyone on this island.
sheeprunner12 11 hours, 15 minutes ago
Dorsette needs to call in those 75K per day American firefighting planes ....... smdh
alfalfa 10 hours, 16 minutes ago
Can't wait to hear how the government political geniuses will paint over this one. It better be good. Election soon come and they don't wan the smoke to fog up their supporters eyes. So better to cover them with some B/S, tee shirts, and free drinks so they forget about it.
Well_mudda_take_sic 7 hours, 48 minutes ago
Someone said there was plenty talk at the Fish Fry the other day about it being in Minnis's interest to keep the public dump fires blazing and spewing toxic fumes until after election day. Apparently security at the dump is grossly inadequate making it all too easy for weekly fresh fish home delivery people, like Toggie and Bobo, to frequent the dump site for who knows what purpose.
Cobalt 6 hours, 53 minutes ago
Your PLP colors are showing again.
Well_mudda_take_sic 6 hours, 24 minutes ago
And perhaps you're just too gullible in believing that this latest major public dump fire just before the "fake" Baha Mar opening is mere happenstance!
Well_mudda_take_sic 6 hours, 4 minutes ago
Re-post: I'm not even running for elected office, yet you Cobalt prefer coming at me rather than taking on Minnis for his many known character flaws and other shortcomings, foremost of which is his inability to control his temper; not to mention his appallingly dismal track record as a politician. You are obviously much too blinded by partisan party politics to vote on the basis of the best candidate running in your constituency no matter what their party affiliation may be. That makes you my friend, one of the many voters responsible for where our country is today. If it helps you any, I will grant that history shows you (and your kind) are clearly winning with the evidence being the continued decline and destruction of our nation. There you have it - YOU ARE WINNING!
DillyTree 7 hours, 27 minutes ago
Again!?!
I actually hope the dump is still blazing and the smoke plumes are directly in the path of the big Baha Mar opening party on Friday. Maybe the Chinese will complain about it -- Perry seems to listen to them more than the Bahamian people.
alfalfa 5 hours, 42 minutes ago
I thought Toggie and Bobo were last seen wearing PLP tee shirts. Are the PLP's lighting the dump to disrupt the Bahamar fake opening. Strange. What say you, "Well Mudda"?
sheeprunner12 5 hours, 35 minutes ago
BOL............ That is a good one!!!!!!!!!
Well_mudda_take_sic 56 minutes ago
Forget following the money.....follow the fresh red snappers and grouper in the case of Toggie and Bobo!
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID