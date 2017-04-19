Minnis ‘Shocked’ By Three Murders Over Easter Weekend

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

FREE National Movement Leader Dr Hubert Minnis said yesterday he was “shocked and saddened” to learn of the three murders that took place over the Easter holidays but he expressed “hope” that the nation can “overcome” crime.

In a statement, Dr Minnis also offered condolences to families of the murder victims and thanked police officers for “their display of courage every day”.

“We were all shocked and saddened to learn the news of the three murders that took place over the Easter holidays,” Dr Minnis statement said. “My sincere condolences and prayers go out to the families of those whose lives were taken—one of whom was an off-duty police officer. During this sobering time, all Bahamians should take the time to acknowledge and thank our first responders, including our police, who display courage every day, when on the job and off-duty.

“I am hopeful that we as a nation will work harder than ever before to address this dark cloud of crime that continues to linger over our communities. It has never been more important for our neighbourhood leaders, educators, police and community activists to work together in restoring safety to our streets. I am proud of all who work toward this end now, and hope to offer them encouragement that we as a nation can and will overcome this tribulation.”

The killings brought the country’s homicide count to 44 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

The latest murder took place shortly after 7am on Monday in Abaco.

According to police, officers were called to an area in Murphy Town, where a man’s lifeless body was discovered with multiple stab wounds.

Police have not identified the victim but The Tribune understands he is Mark Sawyer.

The second homicide took place around 1am on Sunday.

According to a police report, officers received a call that shots were fired on a service road off Coral Harbour Road.

When officers arrived on the scene they discovered the lifeless body of a man lying on the ground, with multiple gunshots injuries.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. He has been identified as Sergeant #102 Charles Greenslade. Sgt Greenslade was attached to the Central Detective Unit at the time of his death.

The first weekend shooting incident took place shortly after 9pm on Saturday in Ridgeland Park.

According to a police report, the victim was standing outside a home at Twin Close when he was approached by a man with a handgun who shot him before fleeing the area on foot.

The victim died at the scene.

Police have not identified the victim but The Tribune understands he is 21-year-old Quinton Smith.

Anyone with information on any of these homicides is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.

Investigations continue.