A Dna Vote Is A Plp Vote

EDITOR, The Tribune

IT SHOULD be obvious to everyone by now that in this upcoming election, a vote for the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) or for an Independent candidate is essentially a vote for the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP).

Despite an abysmal five years in office, during which our country has sunk to an all-time low and the average Bahamian has been left more broke, hopeless and miserable than ever before, it is clear that the PLP has somehow managed to energise its base. That means that at least 40 per cent of the voting public will be marking their X for a yellow candidate on May 10.

This should come as no surprise to anyone who has paid attention to our history. In all three elections won by the Free National Movement (FNM), the PLP was able to get their substantial base out to support them.

Nevertheless, the anti-PLP vote continues to be the larger vote in this country every time, if it can just manage to remain united.

Who knows, maybe in five or 10 years, the DNA will be strong enough to win the government. I certainly hope so, but even a blind man can see that that day has not arrived as yet.

Likewise, any Independent candidate lucky enough to be elected will only be taking a seat away from the FNM, because all the traditional PLP constituencies appear to be solidly yellow once again. It’s more likely though, that independents and DNAs won’t win a single seat, but rather will split the anti-PLP vote in traditionally red seats and hand those areas to the PLP on a silver platter.

I have supported the DNA and its leader Branville McCartney since the party’s inception. I plan to do so again in the future. But in this election, I simply cannot play a part in getting this worthless government re-elected.

That is why I will be voting red come election day!

A DIEHARD DNA SUPPORTER

Nassau

April 18, 2017