Nomination Day: As It Happened

DNA Leader Branville McCartney, Prime Minister Perry Christie and FNM Leader Dr Hubert Minnis arrive in their constituencies for Nomination Day.

As of Thursday, April 20, 2017

Today is Nomination Day and tribune242.com will bring you all the highlights as candidates nominate for their constituencies surrounded by supporters, flags and motorcades . . .

Greg Burrows arrives in Bamboo Town.

9.30am: Greg Burrows arrived just after 9am in Bamboo Town with about 40 supporters clad in gold shirts. They marched from nearby Gamble Heights.

9.55am: Mr Burrows says he feels confident he will be the next Member of Parliament for Bamboo Town, despite being the newcomer. He added that his resumé speaks for itself.

10.10am: FNM Leader Dr Hubert Minnis has arrived at HO Nash Jr High School to officially nominate.

Jerome Fitzgerald dancing in Marathon by Tribune242

10.20am: PLP Marathon candidate Jerome Fitzgerald showed no signs of being affected by today's headlines, as he danced his way through his constituency.

10.30am:

Prime Minister Perry Christie in Centreville by Tribune242

10.35am:

Reece Chipman arrives in Centreville by Tribune242

10.40am: John 'Chippie' Chipman, the grandfather of FNM Centreville candidate Reece Chipman, has come out in support of Prime Minister Perry Christie.

Prime Minister Perry Christie in Centreville this morning.

10.45am: At his Centreville constituency, Prime Minister Perry Christie dodged questions regarding Jerome Fitzgerald and Baha Mar.

11.05am: Jerome Fitzgerald stays calm amid Baha Mar allegations - full story HERE

11.10am: Reneika Knowles is officially nominated as the PLP candidate for Killarney - after a slight delay with the verification of the signatories on her nomination papers.

DNA supporters in Bamboo Town by Tribune242

DNA Leader Branville McCartney with his supporters.

11.20am: DNA Leader and Bamboo Town candidate Branville McCartney arrived in the constituency with a motorcade and Junkanoo rush out.

11.25am: This receipt (right) was posted on Loretta Butler-Turner's Facebook page. She has nominated and is officially no longer a member of the FNM.

Long Island FNM supporters backing Adrian Gibson by Tribune242

The FNM motorcade in Long Island on Nomination Day by Tribune242

