Nomination Day: As It Happened

Today is Nomination Day and tribune242.com will bring you all the highlights as candidates nominate for their constituencies surrounded by supporters, flags and motorcades . . .
9.30am: Greg Burrows arrived just after 9am in Bamboo Town with about 40 supporters clad in gold shirts. They marched from nearby Gamble Heights.
9.55am: Mr Burrows says he feels confident he will be the next Member of Parliament for Bamboo Town, despite being the newcomer. He added that his resumé speaks for itself.
10.10am: FNM Leader Dr Hubert Minnis has arrived at HO Nash Jr High School to officially nominate.
10.20am: PLP Marathon candidate Jerome Fitzgerald showed no signs of being affected by today's headlines, as he danced his way through his constituency.
10.40am: John 'Chippie' Chipman, the grandfather of FNM Centreville candidate Reece Chipman, has come out in support of Prime Minister Perry Christie.
10.45am: At his Centreville constituency, Prime Minister Perry Christie dodged questions regarding Jerome Fitzgerald and Baha Mar.
11.05am: Jerome Fitzgerald stays calm amid Baha Mar allegations - full story HERE
11.10am: Reneika Knowles is officially nominated as the PLP candidate for Killarney - after a slight delay with the verification of the signatories on her nomination papers.
11.20am: DNA Leader and Bamboo Town candidate Branville McCartney arrived in the constituency with a motorcade and Junkanoo rush out.
11.25am: This receipt (right) was posted on Loretta Butler-Turner's Facebook page. She has nominated and is officially no longer a member of the FNM.
Alex_Charles 14 hours, 46 minutes ago
Buffoonery at it's finest
DDK 12 hours, 18 minutes ago
Part of a democracy. Be grateful we still have one (or what's left of it).
Alex_Charles 11 hours, 42 minutes ago
I was referring to Fitzgerald dancing like a jackass. Knowing fully well what hit the paper today.
I should have been more specific.
Sickened 13 hours, 27 minutes ago
Little Africa! What a disgrace... especially Jerome acting like a waped out homeless bum.
birdiestrachan 12 hours, 46 minutes ago
Happy people dance and sing. It is a good thing perhaps more Bahamians should try it and there will be less crime,
it
themessenger 12 hours, 31 minutes ago
Yeah Bird Shit, was you dancing and singing this morning when another low life like you was killing that man right on the doorstep of our tourist industry, don't worry, be happy, right?
sheeprunner12 12 hours, 30 minutes ago
LBT has sealed her fate ............ She had a little motorcade from her HQ .......... But this is the end of her political career .......... The Gay Boy had a pretty little motorcade as well ....... But this is the Peoples' Time ................. Adrian Gibson and the FNM will win by a landslide in Long Island
jackbnimble 12 hours, 18 minutes ago
I see Bernie flew in for the photo op. Wondering if she's heading back out tomorrow. BOL!!
DDK 12 hours, 15 minutes ago
Fitzgerald looks like he's trying to rake in more millions!
