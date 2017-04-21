Second Suspect Charged With Apartment Window Shooting

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A SECOND suspect was arraigned in Magistrates Court on Friday in connection with a recent shooting in the capital.

Niko Ferguson, 28, stood before (Acting) Assistant Chief Magistrate Subuoula Swain facing a murder charge contrary to Section 291(1)(b) of the Penal Code.

It is alleged that Ferguson, being concerned with others, intentionally caused the death of Marcian Edgecombe on April 8.

According to initial police reports, Edgecombe, 26, was sitting in the living room near a window of a home in Springfield Road, Fox Hill when an unknown assailant fired several shots into to the residence. As a result, Edgecombe was shot in the body and died of his injuries.

Like his co-accused, 21-year-old Linique Brennen who was arraigned on April 18, Ferguson was told that he would not be allowed to enter a plea to the allegation until he is formally arraigned before a judge in the Supreme Court.

Ferguson and Brennen’s case is scheduled to be forwarded to the Supreme Court on May 31 through the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Due to the nature of the charge, Ferguson was remanded to the Department of Correctional Services without bail. However, he has the right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

Elsworth Johnson is defending him against the allegation while Brennen has retained attorney Mark Rolle to represent her.