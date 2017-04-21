Three Men Held After Fatal Shooting

Three suspects were taken into custody on Friday afternoon after a shooting incident on Market Street left one man dead and another seriously injured.

According to reports, shortly after 4.00pm, a group of men were standing in front of a car wash near Palm Tree Avenue, when the occupants of a dark coloured vehicle pulled up and fired several shots at them before speeding off.

Two of the men were shot and transported to hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries. The other is said to be in a serious condition.

Mobile Division officers spotted the getaway vehicle fleeing the area. After a search ending in Ridgeland Park, three suspects fled the area on foot before being captured. A Tech 9 automatic firearm and a .40 pistol, along with several rounds of ammunition, were recovered from the men.