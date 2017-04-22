Man Shot Dead In His Car In Augusta Street

POLICE in New Providence are searching for two men responsible for a shooting incident that has left a man dead on Friday night, the second murder in the capital in six hours.
According to reports, shortly after 10pm, a man was driving his vehicle in the area of Bola Alley and
Augusta Street, when two men with handguns approached and fired several shots at him before fleeing on foot.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene near Kirkie Bar.
It was the second murder in the capital in six hours and takes the murder total for 2017 to 47.
Three suspects were taken into custody on Friday afternoon after a shooting incident on Market Street left one man dead and another seriously injured.
According to reports, shortly after 4pm, a group of men were standing in front of a car wash near Palm Tree Avenue, when the occupants of a dark coloured vehicle pulled up and fired several shots at them before speeding off.
Two of the men were shot and transported to hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries. The other is said to be in a serious condition.
Mobile Division officers spotted the getaway vehicle fleeing the area. After a search ending in Ridgeland Park, three suspects fled the area on foot before being captured. A Tech 9 automatic firearm and a .40 pistol, along with several rounds of ammunition, were recovered from the men.
On Thursday a minibus driver was shot in the downtown area of Nassau after being chased by his killers, police said. The man, identified by friends as Hans Neely, was a transportation supervisor at Stuart Cove’s and was driving a bus while being chased.
When he reached the downtown area around 7am, the suspects pulled in front of him and fired shots at him, police said. The shooting occurred at East Street north, near Prince George Wharf, an area that is usually populated by tourists, cruise ship passengers and downtown shoppers.
Comments
OMG 9 hours, 29 minutes ago
Well done police officers corning and apprehending these thugs. Many members of the public do not realise what a dangerous job you have.
MassExodus 7 hours, 4 minutes ago
People realize that the job of a police officer is dangerous. What people can't comprehend is why there are so many shootings. This is out of control and the government and their agencies need to do better. We may as well live in a ghetto rap video land, of killing and thugs.
Greentea 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
What is the number of men compared to women under the age of 40 in the Bahamas? I am convinced the ratio is about 2:3 and getting worse. Young ladies, if men are your thing and you don't want to be no ones sweetheart or side piece; have no intention of becoming a nun or don't wish to remain celibate for the rest of your life; if you want a chance at marrriage and children, don't want to make up beds and serve food and drinks for the rest of your days; if you want to use your talents and have a chance to thrive- leave this place. 90 percent of these dudes ain't on your run, or into anything productive or serious. Drugs, violence, sex- wherever it comes from- money and more violence is all they seem to know. If you are seeking some sort of affirmation in them- you are out of luck! Get yourself into school, book yourself a ticket and go.
banker 2 hours, 11 minutes ago
The percentage of females to males in COB was 75% at one time. It may be higher now.
What concerns me, that in spite of the dismal education system, there are some smart females graduating. As you point out, where are they going to find an educated young man to share their lives?
The smart young men take your advice, get a ticket, get educated and leave. Brain drain. A number of years ago, Canada extended the work period to two years from one, after graduation, and if you graduated from a Canadian tertiary institution, you could apply for permanent residency during the second year of working. Smart. They get to keep all of the educated Bahamian men, who get a high standard of living and a great life for themselves.
I feel sorry for the Bahamian young woman, who by circumstances cannot leave, and does not want a romantic partner who is uneducated or living the thug life.
