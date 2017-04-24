Video: Pm Jokes ‘God Can’T Stop’ Him On Election Trail

By SANCHESKA DORSETT
Tribune Staff Reporter
PRIME Minister Perry Christie joked on Saturday that things were going so good that “God can’t stop him now” after the Progressive Liberal Party’s mass rally in Exuma was plagued with power outages, rain and microphone issues.
“We are going to in this next term, turn Exuma into a fine example of what should happen,” he said, as his microphone cut out before scores of supporters at a rally on Saturday night.
“Listen, it going so good, God can’t stop me now,” he continued, after tapping the microphone, to cheers and laughter.
However, away from the rally, Mr Christie’s “blasphemous” comment brought scorn, with Branville McCartney saying last night the Prime Minister’s remarks were “indicative of the lack of deference which he and other members of his government give to the Almighty” in a nation founded on Christian principles. “The country has watched, many of us in utter disbelief, as the Prime Minister’s arrogance, and outright disdain for all things spiritual has ballooned to match the incompetence of his administration,” he said, making reference to Mr Christie’s middle finger gesture to a PLP rally last month.
In Exuma, Mr Christie also praised PLP candidates who were on the stage with him, including Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald and Environmental Minister Kenred Dorsett, for “great men” a part of a “great team”.
He also said no one in the Free National Movement (FNM) is as equipped or as talented at the PLP’s team.
However, Mr Christie did not directly address the Baha Mar email controversy surrounding Mr Fitzgerald, but said the “FNM is doing all sorts of nasty things lately to make us look bad,” adding that he has on the “full armour of God”.
The nation’s leader has been silent and several times refused questions on whether he will fire Mr Fitzgerald or demand his resignation. The Marathon candidate admitted last week that he sought contracts from Baha Mar for his family’s business, after The Tribune published an email exchange between him and Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian.
“One of the great challenges of any political organisation is to produce a great team, I want you to look on this stage at the candidates standing here,” Mr Christie said.
“I say this without fear of contradiction, look at them, this is the best team. The people of the Bahamas will have to decide who has the best team. I am telling you these things because one man cannot govern by himself, the principle of life is always the power of one is not as great as the power of two or three. Meaning all of us must be able to marry the talents we have, sitting around a table we call the Cabinet, sitting in a Parliament and being able to bring our collective wisdom and our training on policies that will protect and secure the future of the Bahamas.
“With (Dr Hubert) Minnis, the reason they didn’t put up no pictures is because they was too shame to put the posters up. Let me tell you this, without demeaning any of their candidates, taking everyone who has the privilege to run for the FNM or the DNA or as an independent candidate, I am satisfied that I have the most equipped, the most talented team that has been elected in the history of the Bahamas. Now when we take these new ones coming in it only makes us stronger.”
Mr Christie also said he has on the full armour of God and he will be protected against the FNM’s attacks.
“The FNM is becoming more and more desperate and they will continue to throw up all sorts of dirty and nasty things about us,” Mr Christie said.
“They are going to have contradictions ... There are so many people who need jobs, there are people who go to bed hungry in this country. There are children who go to school who have their learning impaired because they are not being treated properly. There is a lot of work to do. So I speak about our team, being mature and ready for governance, every obstacle that we faced, we had the courage to overcome. We never backed off the big challenges and we are moving ahead.”
Comments
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 46 minutes ago
A slip of the tongue. Mr Christie knows that God and God alone is in charge. But they will milk it, Election time. It will soon be over.
Sickened 4 hours, 43 minutes ago
Your last sentence at least is correct! I applaud you for that.
realfreethinker 2 hours, 17 minutes ago
More like slip of the brain. birdie your boy is losing it daily,it's too late for him now
sealice 4 hours, 13 minutes ago
Where's the BBC when the Emperor starts to Blaspheme? Come on you bloody homophobe wimps??? He just said that God can't stop him?????
alfalfa 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
Ranting and raving of a tired old politician, wannabe dictator. One must question his sanity. In his own mind, he is larger than life, larger than God. And people just eat this s--t up. Maybe there are enough of our populice who are tired of his grandstanding, and his never ending thirst for power, as well as the rampant corruption evident throughout the PLP, to do the right thing on Election Day. If not, we will reap what we sow.
TalRussell 2 hours, 50 minutes ago
Comrade The Right Honourable Prime Minister rungs the doorbell at Minnis's residence. Minnis opens the door - the PM asks, "You wouldn't happen to have a extra fish, would you?"
ohdrap4 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
my grammy cannot afford her pressure medication.
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 27 minutes ago
The English language can be quite ambiguous .......... He could have said this innocently (meaning, that God would not interfere in his plans to continue his campaign antics) ...... Try not to add insult to injury ......... Perry deserves a pass on this statement ...... He is 74 and facing a disastrous re-election campaign (courtesy of his rogue Cabinet)
ashley14 11 minutes ago
That scares me! Do you remember the line in the Titanic, "Even God can't sink this ship," on it's maiden voyage she sunk with some of the richest powerful people at that time. The loss of life was enormous. Their confidence and arrogance took a lot of lives. I don't think God is a evil in anyway, but sometimes he may have to humble some people to remind them where they are on the spectrum. I would ask God to help me in this election, and ask him to lead me to make decisions to help the Bahamian people as they deserve. All of our politician should kneel down regularly and pray for guidance in their faith and leadership.
ohdrap4 7 minutes ago
If only the titanic had been carrying 39 politicians on the way to a convention!!!!!
sheeprunner12 0 minutes ago
BOL .................. Perry is complaining about "fake news" while at a function at ZNS ........... This is how ridiculous this election season is becoming!!!!!!!!
I am sure the good Bishop Thompson can intercede to God for Perry!!!!!!
