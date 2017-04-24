Young Man Found Shot Dead In Caravel Beach

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

POLICE in Grand Bahama have two men in custody in connection with the shooting death of a young man on Sunday night at an apartment complex in Caravel Beach, Freeport.

The murder took place shortly after 11pm on Amberjack Street. According to reports, police were called to an apartment complex where shots were heard. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered the lifeless body of a man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A short while later, police arrested two men in connection with the shooting death. Police have not identified the victim but The Tribune understands he is Khali Fox. Investigations are continuing.

This latest killing takes the country's murder count to 49 for the year and marks the fifth homicide since Thursday, according to The Tribune’s records