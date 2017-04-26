2,600 Enrol In Nhi In Two Days

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
aturnquest@tribunemedia.net
MORE than 2,600 people have enrolled in the National Health Insurance programme in the two days following its historic launch on Monday, according to the NHI Secretariat yesterday.
Health Minister Dr Perry Gomez yesterday said the milestone had positioned the nation among first world countries on the matter of healthcare services; however, he acknowledged that there was still no decision on how the government would fund the scheme.
“I think it’s a wonderful thing that’s happening,” Dr Gomez said, “the fact that we have reached this point, the beginning of NHI, many people thought it wouldn’t happen and particularly didn’t think it would happen at the time we said it would happen, this month.
“I’m happy that we have met the target and the work begins in getting people enrolled and subsequently into care and it’s a momentous day for our country. We now join all first world countries to have the presence of NHI in their countries, when I say all first world countries we have to watch what (American president Donald) Trump does in the United States to eliminate Obamacare, which is NHI.”
“I’m delighted that we have reached this far but the work just begins,” he said.
Dr Gomez said he was confident that more providers will come forward over time as resistance to the scheme among the private medical community subsided.
The Christie administration’s NHI primary care phase has been given a $100 million budget, through a mixture of funds ‘repurposed’ from elsewhere in its spending budget and tax revenues likely produced by value added tax (VAT).
However, the government has yet to disclose how much NHI will cost should it be rolled out to its full extent, and who will finance it, with many Bahamians fearing new or increased taxes are inevitable to fund such an expensive social programme.
When asked if there had been any further consideration, Dr Gomez said: “That’s not moved yet, let me leave it there. Right now the government is funding it out of the (public) purse but I don’t think you could continue that way. Somewhere down the line we will look at other means, there are some things that have been suggested from the very first dissertation on this, sin taxes and so on, as one.”
Bahamians can enrol in NHI Bahamas and select their doctor online at www.nhibahamas.gov.bs, or in person at the following enrolment locations in New Providence: Cotton Tree Plaza at Bernard Road, Fox Hill; Enoch Beckford Memorial Auditorium on Carmichael Road; and New Providence Community Centre on Blake Road. Persons in the Family Islands can enrol online or in-person at their local NIB office, the Secretariat said.
To enrol, people will need their NIB smart card and proof that they have resided in the Bahamas for the last six months.
Comments
DillyTree 3 hours, 15 minutes ago
Waiting to hear what happens when those mere 2600 people try to actually see a doctor. With only 60 doctors in total registered, that's already 43 patients per doctor.
Economist 2 hours, 23 minutes ago
This is what happens when a government implements NHI without dealing with the PHA and other wasteful matters first.
This will be another major drain on the taxpayer as it will leak tens of millions of dollars due to inefficiencies and corruption.
The_Oracle 1 hour, 59 minutes ago
Where fools rush in......... All for the same crappy healthcare offered at the same Government facilities currently in operation or falling down! All paid for by the TAX PAYER out of the BROKE TREASURY. The only change is now you will have to beg a GD politician for healthcare. Damn we are gullible.
ohdrap4 15 minutes ago
i registered and will try to get appoint may 1st.
why?
i am paying for bamsi, bahamar and all manners of wastage, i just as well get some precriptions for myself.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID