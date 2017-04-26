Updated: Car Robber Dies In Police Shootout After High-Speed Chase

By SANCHESKA DORSETT
Tribune Staff Reporter
POLICE shot and killed a car robbery suspect and critically injured another alleged thief during a high-speed chase in western New Providence yesterday afternoon.
The drama unfolded shortly after noon on Carmichael Road and ended after the suspects crashed their vehicle into a wall in Pride Estates.
Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean said officers arrested three men on the scene. Two of the suspects were taken to hospital where one man died a short time later. One of the men is listed in critical condition and the other suspect was unharmed during the shooting.
Senior ACP Dean said criminals should know “if you engage the police, be prepared for the consequences”. He said police suspect the men to be part of a car theft ring and can “assist police with a number of murder and robbery investigations.”
When The Tribune arrived at the scene there were more than 30 shell casings on the ground.
“What we have here is excellent example of text book police work, we told members of the public that the police will be out in full force to ensure their safety and peace and tranquility in our community. Despite some acts of violence I can tell you that police are out in full force in every area of New Providence,” Senior ACP Dean said.
“Today, officers from the Mobile Division were on patrol off Carmichael Road when they spotted a car with three suspicious men inside. The police suspected the car to be stolen. The officers beckoned to the vehicle’s driver to stop. Instead he took off at high speed. A chase ensued through several little communities of New Providence in the western area that ended here at Pride Estates, where the men crashed into a wall and left the vehicle and opened fire on the police. Officers returned fire and through the exchange of gunfire the police, who were well trained for instances such as this, were able to shoot two of the men, and arrested all three men. They are in custody and two handguns were recovered from the men.
“Two of the men were rushed to hospital where one died and one remains in critical condition.”
Senior ACP Dean said police want criminals to know that no matter when, where or how “we will find you and we will bring you to justice.”
“You will not destroy our country. We are telling you that the police will not stop. You cannot escape the arms of the law. You cannot escape the Royal Bahamas Police Force,” he said.
“We will be out there to find you, we will arrest you and take you into custody. This is just a warning to some criminal elements out there. We have a number of others we will be taking into custody and we are telling you do not challenge the police on the road, if you engage the police, be prepared for the consequences. Wherever the criminal might be we will find them and take them out.
“We are in the preliminary stage of our investigations and we can tell you, that we suspect them to be a part of a stolen car ring. We found several license plates in the vehicle and we also found that a plate that is on the vehicle does not belong to the vehicle. So we have a number of things we are going to be quizzing them on, we have had a number of armed robberies, we have had murders and we have a feeling these persons may be able to assist us with these investigations.”
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.
MassExodus 1 day, 1 hour ago
Should have killed all three.
Kill the thugs and the world will be a better place.
Good job police.
DDK 6 hours, 34 minutes ago
IT'S LIKE THE WILD WEST AND GETTING WILDER!
viewersmatters 23 hours, 19 minutes ago
Excellent job, don't give these things no breathing space. A life was lost but always that one life could save many families and children from losing a love one.
Jetflt 21 hours, 59 minutes ago
Great job by the Police. Now ya talkin'! That's more like it. Thugs - shoot every last one of them! You fire on police your ass will DIE!!!!
John 21 hours, 57 minutes ago
Even if they was from the North Pole
John 21 hours, 54 minutes ago
We are in the last days of earths history. They are about to build the temple where the abomination of desolation will take place and that will be it folks. The world as we know will roll up like a scroll.
banker 11 hours ago
The religionists have been saying that for 1000 years. You aren't by a chance a Millerite are you? (A Seventh Day Adventist). They are always saying the earth is going to end a year from now.
John 21 hours, 49 minutes ago
And the only thing you can take out of this world is your soul. And that will depends on your faith alone. Choose this day whom you will serve. There will be no U haul trucks, no hackers, no rentals, no jet planes.. just you and God
Economist 21 hours, 31 minutes ago
Very good job. Thank you.
Chucky 12 hours, 15 minutes ago
Hey John, if you had to tell a surgeon to take out one's soul, exactly where on the human body would you tell him to look for it?
It never ceases to amaze me, how so many can be so deluded as to believe religious bull crap. And they do believe, despite the fact that all our religious leaders are clearly thiefin all the money; do you think a preacher man would steal the money on dah plate if he thought there was a god?
Of course not, but it pay well to lead the sheeple with religious hogwash.
justthefactsplease 12 hours, 6 minutes ago
So because a doctor can't remove the soul it doesn't exist??? Have you ever seen pain? Does it exist? Don't be an idiot.
Why is John's belief an issue for you? I always find it interesting how people like you think it is ok to be critical of others' beliefs while expecting us to accept yours. We don't care what you believe and other people's beliefs should not be a concern of yours.
concernedcitizen 9 hours, 45 minutes ago
Actually the world is experiencing one of the most peaceful periods in awhile , w/ less war worldwide and violent crime trending down in the major industrialized nations .I know it does not seem so b/c w/ 24 hour news coverage we now see everything ,also people who believe an apocalyptic war will bring their messiah , basically Islam ,Christianity,Judaesm ,,want to believe the end is near ..The facts don,t support their believe
banker 9 hours, 53 minutes ago
Most rational people know that the Book of Revelations was a veiled attack against the Roman Emperor Nero. You know that right? The reason that it is veiled is because if it wasn't, you got a date with the lions in the Colosseum.
All rational people, including newspaper editors who run cartoons, think that end times predictors are crazies. by banker
concernedcitizen 9 hours, 38 minutes ago
Most of the bible was basically an oppressed peoples fight ,struggle against the Romans ,,it is hard to debate w/ people that believe they have the literal written word of god ..When I ask them how 150yd by 50yd by 80yd boat held 2 of every animal , they say a miracle ,,the Chinese wrote about a virgin birth 3000 yrs before the Jews ,,Buddha
banker 8 hours, 1 minute ago
I would have loved to have seen Noah sailing to Australia to catch the kangaroos. Then he would have to go to China and get a couple of Pandas, and enough eucalyptus to last 40 days and 40 nights. The Siberian Tigers would have been a challenge. And the unicorns that are mentioned in the Bible -- what happened to them. The dinosaurs would have been interesting as well.
John 4 hours, 3 minutes ago
@Chucky if you had to tell BEC to take the electricity out the power line where exactly do they look for it? They go to the source from whence it came. The soul comes from the father and there is where it returns. You pay BEC for your electricity every month but do you ever see it? All you know is when the light and the tv don't come on the electricity is not on. And if you wake up one morning and find your own self dead then you know your soul is gone. To be absent from the body is to be present with the father.
John 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
@ banker. If you studied history and geography you would know the earth was one single land mass before the flood.
banker 3 hours, 4 minutes ago
The continents broke up 175 million years ago. The creationists say that the earth is no more than 4,000 years old. You can't have a foot in both camps. Either you believe in continental drift over millions of years, or you believe that the earth was made as it is.
It still doesn't explain the kangaroos, platypuses and unicorns, or how they fit in all 8.7 million animal species into a little ark?
by banker
John 3 hours, 57 minutes ago
Did Adam and Eve have to catch a flight or catch a ship to name the animals? Ok then
stislez 2 hours, 54 minutes ago
lmfao i thot dis was about crime, it so easy to getchyall lol!!!
stislez 2 hours, 50 minutes ago
easiest way to divide us..........bring up god, religion, den voice ya views or opinions.......lmfao.........why do yall always fall for it? sometimes agreeing to disagree may cause a different conversation........ine kno..... try it.....lol.
John 1 hour, 55 minutes ago
The importance of this Advent sign was recognized by New Testament believers. Paul, for example, warns Timothy about the godlessness of the last days, saying: "But mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God -- having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with them" (II Timothy 3:1-5, NIV).
