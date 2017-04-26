Mackey Owned Stolen Vehicle

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
aturnquest@tribunemedia.net
DELIVERING on his promise of a second “bombshell,” Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Bradley Roberts yesterday released a stinging missive on Free National Movement candidate Howard “Rickey” Mackey that outlined allegations of further tax evasion and ownership of a stolen vehicle.
Mr Roberts reiterated his charge that Mr Mackey is unfit to hold public office, and in making his case, claimed that the North Eleuthera candidate allegedly owed a little over $21,000 in unpaid license fees to the Road Traffic Department for a fleet of vehicles; and has no liability insurance for his propane business, nor the licensing required to operate the business.
For his part, Mr Mackey told The Tribune yesterday that he did not have time to respond Mr Roberts’ allegations, which he said he was aware of, and that a response would likely come from his constituency association. A response did not come up to press time.
“I take no glee in presenting these facts, but was challenged by the FNM Chairman Sidney Collie and FNM candidate Howard ‘Rickey’ Mackey who urged me to tell it all,” Mr Roberts said.
“It should be abundantly clear to the voters of North Eleuthera that Howard ‘Rickey’ Mackey is not a fit and proper person to be elect to the House of Assembly.”
On the matter of the “stolen” vehicle, Mr Roberts alleged that a luxury 2014 Infinity Jeep stolen from Florida in 2013 was found in the possession of Mr Mackey, driven by him and licensed up to August 2017.
Mr Roberts said the Jeep’s vehicle identification number (VIN) was confirmed by Enterprises Holding Rental (EHR), which reported that the vehicle had been rented to a Bahamian woman from Abaco at the time the theft was reported on December 3, 2013.
He alleged: “An investigation revealed that no records existed to verify the importation of this into the Bahamas; no record of the vehicle and no record of the importer. This vehicle was found on Harbour Island with Harbour Island license plate No. 1832 and licensed up to August 2017. The car was in the possession of Howard ‘Rickey’ Mackey and driven by him.”
Mr Roberts further alleged: “Shortly after I disclosed the non-payment of customs duties dating back to 2001, Howard ‘Ricky’ Mackey caused for the stolen vehicle to be taken to the Governor’s Harbour police compound where he reported to the police that he has reasons to believe the vehicle was stolen.”
The stolen vehicle claim mirrors reports concerning the PLP’s candidate for Nassau Village Dion Smith, Deputy Speaker of the House, who had been in possession of a BMW valued at $30,000 that was reported stolen from a rental company in Florida.
According to documents obtained by The Tribune, the rental company, Budget Rent a Car System Inc, traced its car to the Bahamas some time between 2015 to 2016.
When found on the East Bay Street condominium property where Mr Smith lives, the BWM 328I bore a New Providence licence plate but did not have a licence disc affixed to its windshield, according to the leaked documents, raising questions about how a stolen vehicle was licensed without proper paperwork displaying its ownership.
According to Mr Roberts, Mr Smith had told him that he had bought the car from a local bank and later sold the car to another man.
Mr Smith has not responded to the questions asked by The Tribune, much of which echoes the questions directed at Mr Mackey by Mr Roberts yesterday.
“The unanswered questions are the following,” Mr Roberts said. “How was the vehicle transported to the Bahamas? Was it in a container?
“Did Howard Rickey Mackey purchase the vehicle from someone locally? If so, from whom? How did the 1994 Infinity Jeep come into the possession of Howard ‘Rickey’ Mackey?
“. . . Was the vehicle insured? If yes by what insurance company?”
According to the PLP chairman, Mr Mackey’s alleged unpaid RTD debts extend as far back as 2009. Mr Roberts further claimed that he had a fleet of unlicensed vehicles.
Mr Roberts also claimed that an untrained and unlicensed employee of Mr Mackey’s propane business was injured on the job after the driver of his gas truck accidentally opened the nozzle on a gas valve.
He continued: “I am advised that Mackey has a certificate of competency for LPG and had started the licensing process some two months ago, but had not returned the application with the required liability insurance to date.
“People on Harbour Island have serious concerns that Mackey parks his propane truck in such close proximity to residential homes,” he added.
These claims follow The Tribune’s report last Thursday that Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald solicited contracts from Baha Mar’s original developer Sarkis Izmirlian.
Although there has been no formal response from the government, the PLP has interpreted Thursday’s story as a leak by opponents to damage the PLP’s re-election bid.
At the time, Mr Roberts pledged to drop “bombshells” about the FNM’s Free Town candidate Dionisio D’Aguilar and Mr Mackey.
This is Mr Roberts’ second attack on Mr Mackey’s tax compliance, in the first, the PLP Chairman revealed that Mr Mackey had failed to pay customs duties that had been outstanding since 2001.
Mr Mackey settled the 15-year tax debt of $9,500 to the Department of Customs a few days later.
When contacted yesterday about the allegations, Mr Collie said the FNM is “not concerned” and would respond in due course.
Comments
Economist 8 hours, 19 minutes ago
So when is either party (DNA actually has set something out) going to tell us, in a sensible well thought out fashion, how they will fix the economy?
All we see are a bunch of little children calling each other names while the Country goes down the drain.
HarryWyckoff 6 hours, 33 minutes ago
http://ourfnm.org/economy/
Cobalt 6 hours, 23 minutes ago
Bingo! So where is the PLP's manifesto?
Well_mudda_take_sic 8 hours, 16 minutes ago
What "Little Good" Brad needs to explain to all of us is: "How is it vehicles are entering and leaving the Bahamas under the Crooked Christie-led corrupt PLP government with absolutely no paper trail?!!" The mere fact that this has been happening speaks volumes to the gross incompetence and failure of the PLP government and its inability (more likely unwillingness) to implement controls and measures necessary for the proper enforcement of the laws of our country. Smacked any women lately Brad?
spoitier 8 hours, 1 minute ago
Also, if someone owes Customs from back in 2001, that is as much the Government fault as it is the person fault. How could a Government allow this to happen? It shows that most of them that have business and import things for their business don't pay customs on it.
jackbnimble 7 hours, 56 minutes ago
The question should be how is it done under ANY Government's watch. Sounds like someone has a stolen ring going between Florida, Nassau and Road Traffic.
These allegations do not make Mackey look good as a candidate. Sounds like he's a serious bill dodger to me (and I have heard similar stories about him in private).
My grandpa used to always say, "A man do nuttin', he fear nuttin'"
Greentea 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
I like your grandpa jackbnimble.
themessenger 7 hours, 55 minutes ago
We're also still waiting for you to tell us how Dion Smiths BMW stolen from the rental car agency in Florida got into then back out of the country without either Customs or the Police being aware of it. Classic case of pot calling kettle black.
stislez 7 hours, 38 minutes ago
How dese man dem be holding on to information to release round election time? They strategy clear tho. I mean, we need to start telling the truth to get rid of some of these problems we all know as Bahamians did already exist, like the fact that you could get your car license up for the low, or with something what aint working on ur car what supposed to be working in order for it to pass inspection........(1a) All you gatta do is have a link down by road traffic. Thing is money does create all the links. So until people stop accepting BRIBE or PAYOFFs down at road traffic, this will be foreva going on! When it come to stolen cars, all you need is some bodywork man to cut out the number from out the frame of the car, put in a different one, sand she down, spray dat same color and boom! refer to section (1a.) The problem aint the government man, i mean they half the problem, but we are the other half............dishonest bahamian people who dont believe in laws and systems that they ought to follow. Sad thing, everyone need money, so when the dishonest people come around looking for a service to be provided to them, they just flash that "corn" and instantly turn a honest person and a system of principles and values upside down. All i gatta say is these things these politicians doing no different from the s..t the average bahamian does, NOT ALL NA! but enough for things like this to be a regular among us, but still doesnt make it right............
TalRussell 7 hours, 28 minutes ago
by TalRussell
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 46 minutes ago
Very embarassed. The X-men. I hope they release all the crimes against the state. They've been protecting each other's unethical dishonorable foolishness for too long.
John 7 hours, 19 minutes ago
When people who live in glass houses throw stones you should duck and get out the way. Because if you don't get hit by stones you may get cut by flying glass. And when you see Bradley Roberts and the PLP constantly throwing stones at the same person, trust me the reason run deeper than you think.
sealice 7 hours, 16 minutes ago
He can dig up dirt on people that he only has access to because he's a public official - this practice is illegal in civilized countries... guess that's why we can't FOA but this kinda of Jerry Fitz Political trash can Bull Shite is par for the course??
TalRussell 7 hours, 8 minutes ago
Comrades! Even if the individual tossing the stones happens live in glass house - hasn't there been enough personal testimony issued under the name of the red shirts 2017 general election candidate - to make you want to reconsider his nomination?
Truth matter is, all three parties better do some quick candidates damage control, or run the high risk that many registered voters might just shun them all come Voting Day May 10, 2017? A really risky proposition for voters to stay home - if the voting is as close as some are predicting for the two main parties?
Comrades, what happens in North Eleuthera on May 10, 2017, may not stay just in North Eleuthera?
B_I_D___ 7 hours, 2 minutes ago
Hopefully Mackey has something better than, oh I forgot about those taxes this time around and has some information and paperwork to refute the claims, if not, yes, he should reconsider his bid...
ohdrap4 7 hours, 1 minute ago
at the slop international airport, there is a vip reserved parking space for 'CABINET MINISTERS'.
They can park the stolen vehicles there.
Are these candidates disclosing the stolen vehicles to avoid conflict of interest allegations?
sheeprunner12 6 hours, 58 minutes ago
So now we know what is a problem in our country ........ if you have influence or connections, you can have anything imported into the country through the front or back door without proper papers or duties paid .......... An audit needs to be made on every Customs officer who has worked for the government ......... It may shock the average Bahamian what they may own or are worth
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 50 minutes ago
John Bostwick convicted of trafficking illegal weapons, Dion Smith dumping stolen car in Us, Ricky driving stolen car, Fitzferald begging Sarkis for money, Grey breaking Charlton outta jail making threatening phone calls to the magistrate and telling people Nygard do more for the Bahamas than Pindling, Kendal Isaacs, Milo Butler and Timothy Gibson put together, Shane getting 5000 a month in a US bank account from a local resident for local constituency work...Peter een no better than Zachias.
ohdrap4 6 hours, 6 minutes ago
you forgot koed smith stuff.
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 47 minutes ago
That's right...sigh...too many ~criminals to remember
Clamshell 6 hours, 45 minutes ago
Is everybody in Parliament driving a luxury car that was stolen in the U.S.?
sheeprunner12 6 hours, 36 minutes ago
Mackey should step from his FNM candidacy ....... after all of Perry's Cabinet do the same
B_I_D___ 6 hours, 32 minutes ago
Well he's set then, he can stay put!! LOL
TalRussell 6 hours, 28 minutes ago
Comrades! The PLP, FNM & DNA collectively have 5 nominated problem 2017 General Election candidates - and the public knows them all too damn well - that unless they have the balls to quickly act to dump them - May 10 will be a particularly scorching day for all three parties.
Why in the hell would you be so reckless to risk losing out on the possibility of winning the government, by knowingly ignoring that to risk 5 constituencies -it WILL will spill over into every other constituency?
The PM, Minnis and Bran - you all know - who your 5 most problematic candidates are!
sheeprunner12 6 hours, 24 minutes ago
BOL ........... He who is without sin...................... (fill in the blank)
Greentea 2 hours, 46 minutes ago
I know 2 but who are the other 3?- initials only...
John 4 hours, 53 minutes ago
Trust me anyone can get caught in buying stolen items, especially with these well organized car rings that set up shop, sell vehicles,then disappears. And if you see the amount of items being sold on Facebook or even over the internet, you can imagine the amount of persons who get ripped off everyday. For example this young man was buying a cell phone over the 'net. I advised him that you should only purchase those type of items from reputable companies that you can track down in case there's a problem. His response was "don't worry, I know what I doing." And sure enough the person disappeared with his $800.00. Now he wants to take the law in his own hands and 'deal ' with the person.
killemwitdakno 4 hours, 45 minutes ago
If he got it from the states, that was the exporters job to check.
Required 4 hours, 33 minutes ago
So what Bradley Roberts is really saying is that this PLP government knows about laws being broken, but does nothing to enforce them, instead choosing to sling mud during election time?
sheeprunner12 4 hours, 22 minutes ago
Ditto
TalRussell 4 hours, 9 minutes ago
Comrades! I know Milo Butler was a big-sized man's, but even he must be turning over in his tight-fit allocation plot.
jujutreeclub 4 hours, 8 minutes ago
Where Brad found that pretty suit from for the soft opening of Ba Mar (Laura)?
PastorTroy 3 hours, 42 minutes ago
God? Where Is Death? Please, PLEASE hurry, and make it naturally. Thanks!
truetruebahamian 2 hours, 20 minutes ago
Chipman is no saint - he has screwed so many in his past just like Shane, Alyson, Perry, Jerome and so many more including our esteemed prime minister perry who has screwed the entire nation and Sarkis - choose as you may - the thieves are out in force!
TalRussell 2 hours, 16 minutes ago
Comrades! The two main political parties are acting like political armatures.
Even Bran with his fringe green third party has to be seen as having self-exiled himself from his own green party to serve under Long island's MP Reheasa. Rumour has it that a large part of the green party were left in total surprise when Bran suddenly took off to answer Reheasa's appointment to the senate call.
Is there much wonder why some has the feeling that a vote for Bran, or the DNA, is in fact a vote for the PLP's list of candidates.
Comrades, if you've made up your mind that you'd never vote for Reheasa - then how can you vote for a party's leader that allied with the member from Long Island?
