Mackey Owned Stolen Vehicle

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

DELIVERING on his promise of a second “bombshell,” Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Bradley Roberts yesterday released a stinging missive on Free National Movement candidate Howard “Rickey” Mackey that outlined allegations of further tax evasion and ownership of a stolen vehicle.

Mr Roberts reiterated his charge that Mr Mackey is unfit to hold public office, and in making his case, claimed that the North Eleuthera candidate allegedly owed a little over $21,000 in unpaid license fees to the Road Traffic Department for a fleet of vehicles; and has no liability insurance for his propane business, nor the licensing required to operate the business.

For his part, Mr Mackey told The Tribune yesterday that he did not have time to respond Mr Roberts’ allegations, which he said he was aware of, and that a response would likely come from his constituency association. A response did not come up to press time.

“I take no glee in presenting these facts, but was challenged by the FNM Chairman Sidney Collie and FNM candidate Howard ‘Rickey’ Mackey who urged me to tell it all,” Mr Roberts said.

“It should be abundantly clear to the voters of North Eleuthera that Howard ‘Rickey’ Mackey is not a fit and proper person to be elect to the House of Assembly.”

On the matter of the “stolen” vehicle, Mr Roberts alleged that a luxury 2014 Infinity Jeep stolen from Florida in 2013 was found in the possession of Mr Mackey, driven by him and licensed up to August 2017.

Mr Roberts said the Jeep’s vehicle identification number (VIN) was confirmed by Enterprises Holding Rental (EHR), which reported that the vehicle had been rented to a Bahamian woman from Abaco at the time the theft was reported on December 3, 2013.

He alleged: “An investigation revealed that no records existed to verify the importation of this into the Bahamas; no record of the vehicle and no record of the importer. This vehicle was found on Harbour Island with Harbour Island license plate No. 1832 and licensed up to August 2017. The car was in the possession of Howard ‘Rickey’ Mackey and driven by him.”

Mr Roberts further alleged: “Shortly after I disclosed the non-payment of customs duties dating back to 2001, Howard ‘Ricky’ Mackey caused for the stolen vehicle to be taken to the Governor’s Harbour police compound where he reported to the police that he has reasons to believe the vehicle was stolen.”

The stolen vehicle claim mirrors reports concerning the PLP’s candidate for Nassau Village Dion Smith, Deputy Speaker of the House, who had been in possession of a BMW valued at $30,000 that was reported stolen from a rental company in Florida.

According to documents obtained by The Tribune, the rental company, Budget Rent a Car System Inc, traced its car to the Bahamas some time between 2015 to 2016.

When found on the East Bay Street condominium property where Mr Smith lives, the BWM 328I bore a New Providence licence plate but did not have a licence disc affixed to its windshield, according to the leaked documents, raising questions about how a stolen vehicle was licensed without proper paperwork displaying its ownership.

According to Mr Roberts, Mr Smith had told him that he had bought the car from a local bank and later sold the car to another man.

Mr Smith has not responded to the questions asked by The Tribune, much of which echoes the questions directed at Mr Mackey by Mr Roberts yesterday.

“The unanswered questions are the following,” Mr Roberts said. “How was the vehicle transported to the Bahamas? Was it in a container?

“Did Howard Rickey Mackey purchase the vehicle from someone locally? If so, from whom? How did the 1994 Infinity Jeep come into the possession of Howard ‘Rickey’ Mackey?

“. . . Was the vehicle insured? If yes by what insurance company?”

According to the PLP chairman, Mr Mackey’s alleged unpaid RTD debts extend as far back as 2009. Mr Roberts further claimed that he had a fleet of unlicensed vehicles.

Mr Roberts also claimed that an untrained and unlicensed employee of Mr Mackey’s propane business was injured on the job after the driver of his gas truck accidentally opened the nozzle on a gas valve.

He continued: “I am advised that Mackey has a certificate of competency for LPG and had started the licensing process some two months ago, but had not returned the application with the required liability insurance to date.

“People on Harbour Island have serious concerns that Mackey parks his propane truck in such close proximity to residential homes,” he added.

These claims follow The Tribune’s report last Thursday that Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald solicited contracts from Baha Mar’s original developer Sarkis Izmirlian.

Although there has been no formal response from the government, the PLP has interpreted Thursday’s story as a leak by opponents to damage the PLP’s re-election bid.

At the time, Mr Roberts pledged to drop “bombshells” about the FNM’s Free Town candidate Dionisio D’Aguilar and Mr Mackey.

This is Mr Roberts’ second attack on Mr Mackey’s tax compliance, in the first, the PLP Chairman revealed that Mr Mackey had failed to pay customs duties that had been outstanding since 2001.

Mr Mackey settled the 15-year tax debt of $9,500 to the Department of Customs a few days later.

When contacted yesterday about the allegations, Mr Collie said the FNM is “not concerned” and would respond in due course.